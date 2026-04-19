Presenters Who Express Opinions as Facts, Bully Guests Risk Sanctions, NBC Warns TV, Radio Stations

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned that presenters who express opinions as facts and bully guests would be sanctioned.

In a statement issued yesterday, the commission raised concern over what it described as a growing lack of professionalism among anchors and presenters, warning that violations of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code would attract sanctions as the 2027 elections approach.

The commission said it had observed an increase in violations of the sixth edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code across news, current affairs, and political programs.

“The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has identified a sustained increase in breaches of the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code across News, Current Affairs, and Political Programs.

“Broadcast platforms are increasingly being deployed in ways that depart from their core obligation to inform the public with accuracy, balance, and professionalism,” the statement said.

The commission said the trend included presenters expressing personal opinions as facts, failing to give equal representation to opposing views, and allowing inflammatory or divisive content on programs, stressing that such actions violated the code’s provisions requiring accuracy, professionalism, and responsible conduct.

It said some anchors and presenters deviated from professional standards by denying fair hearing to opposing views and compromising neutrality during broadcasts.

The NBC warned that such conduct contravened the code’s provisions, which required presenters to remain impartial and ensure that all sides of issues of public interest were fairly represented.

“Henceforth, any anchor or presenter found to have expressed personal opinion as fact, bullied or intimidated a guest, denied fair hearing to opposing views, or otherwise compromised neutrality, shall be deemed to have committed a Class B breach,” NBC said.

The NBC also raised concerns over the increasing use of broadcast platforms by political actors to air divisive, inflammatory, and unsubstantiated content.

It reiterated that broadcasters would bear full editorial responsibility for all content aired, including during live programs, adding that such responsibility cannot be transferred to guests.

The NBC said it would enforce strict compliance with the broadcasting code, warning that breaches relating to hate speech, incitement, and lack of balance would attract sanctions.

It emphasised that it would enforce “strict and uncompromised compliance” with all provisions of the code, warning that “inflammatory, divisive, or unsubstantiated broadcasts will attract regulatory sanctions,” and stressing that compliance is “mandatory, not discretionary.”

As the country moves toward a critical electoral period, the NBC urged broadcasters to ensure responsible discourse, noting that the airwaves must not “amplify tension or propagate misinformation” but remain platforms for credible information and national cohesion.

It urged broadcasters to uphold professionalism, fairness, and accuracy, adding that as Nigeria enters a critical electoral period, the airwaves must not be used to propagate misinformation.