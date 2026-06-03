Frustrated NDC House Aspirant Demands Due Process in Delta Primary

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A concerned House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Julius Efeni Akbovoka, has appealed to the leadership of the party to uphold the principles of internal democracy, transparency, and due process in handling the primary election for the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu federal constituency of Delta State.

Akbovoka appealed yesterday during a press briefing in Abuja, where he expressed disappointment over what he described as the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the official outcome of the primary election despite the conclusion of the exercise several days ago.

The aspirant said his decision to address journalists became necessary after repeated efforts to obtain clarification from party authorities failed to produce a definitive response regarding the status of the election outcome.

According to him, his concern is not about securing undue advantage but ensuring that the democratic process established by the party is respected and that the wishes of party members who participated in the exercise are given due recognition.

Akbovoka recounted his political journey within the NDC, explaining that he joined the party on April 30 after resigning from his former political party.

He stated that immediately after joining the party, he threw his weight behind its activities and mobilised supporters to participate in the party’s convention and subsequent membership registration exercise.

According to him, his team worked extensively across the federal constituency and successfully attracted thousands of new members into the party, contributing to the expansion of the NDC’s grassroots presence in the area.

He said the commitment demonstrated by him and his supporters was driven by their belief in the party’s stated commitment to transparency, accountability, and democratic participation.

Akbovoka explained that when the party opened the sale of Expression of Interest forms ahead of the primary elections, he complied with all stipulated requirements and purchased the necessary forms to contest for the House of Representatives seat.

He added that he participated fully in the party’s screening process, where aspirants were assessed based on several criteria, including competence, character, and capacity to prosecute electoral contests.

The former councillor, vice chairman, and acting chairman of a local government council said he successfully met all the conditions laid down by the party and was subsequently cleared to participate in the primary election.

According to him, the process initially generated widespread enthusiasm among party members and supporters who expected that the eventual outcome would reflect the collective will of delegates and registered participants.

He said the party at one stage explored the possibility of adopting consensus arrangements in some constituencies but later directed aspirants to return to their respective states for direct primary elections.

Akbovoka noted that he complied with the directive and actively participated in the primary election conducted across Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Local Government Areas of Delta State.

He maintained that the figures available to him from the various voting centres showed that he secured substantial support from party members across the constituency.

According to the figures he presented, he recorded 1,205 votes in Ughelli North, 350 votes in Ughelli South, and 283 votes in Udu Local Government Area.

The aspirant stated that the cumulative votes from the three local government areas placed him in a strong position in the contest.

However, despite what he described as the successful completion of the primary election, Akbovoka lamented that the final position of the party on the exercise had not been officially communicated to him.

He said the delay in providing clarity on the outcome had generated anxiety among his supporters and raised questions that could easily be addressed through transparent communication from the relevant authorities.

While expressing frustration over the situation, the aspirant stressed that he remained committed to pursuing resolution through lawful and constitutional channels within the party.

He disclosed that he had submitted an appeal to the party’s appeal committee, requesting that the results from the field be reviewed and processed in accordance with the party’s established procedures.

“I am not asking anyone to manipulate figures in my favour. My appeal is that the votes cast during the primary election should be treated in accordance with due process and that the outcome should be communicated transparently,” he said.

Akbovoka further revealed that he had engaged senior figures within the party as part of efforts to seek guidance and ensure that all available internal mechanisms were exhausted.

According to him, the leaders he consulted encouraged him to continue engaging the party’s structures and remain confident in the dispute-resolution processes provided under the party’s constitution.

The aspirant warned that political parties strengthen public confidence when they demonstrate consistency between their declared principles and their actions.

He argued that the credibility of any democratic institution rests largely on its ability to conduct transparent internal processes and inspire confidence among members and stakeholders.

Akbovoka, therefore, called on the NDC leadership to seize the opportunity presented by the situation to reaffirm its commitment to fairness, accountability, and internal democracy.

He expressed optimism that the party would ultimately act in a manner that reflects its values and preserves the confidence of its members, supporters, and the wider electorate.

As of the time of filing this report, the leadership of the NDC had not issued any official statement on the concerns raised by the aspirant and others regarding the outcome of the primary election.