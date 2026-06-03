Osun Guber: Imole Campaign Council Urges Electorate to Reject APC Candidate Bola Oyebamiji

. Says he is enemy of progress

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A former Osun State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Yemi Lawal, during the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, has spoken on how the reconstruction of the Osogbo City Stadium was deliberately frustrated during the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by former Governor Oyetola.

According to Lawal, the project suffered a painful setback as a result of the opposition mounted by the APC gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, who at the time served as Commissioner for Finance.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by Pelumi Olajengbesi, the spokesperson of

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC), he noted that the revelation further confirmed what many residents of Osun State have long suspected-that the APC governorship candidate has never been genuinely committed to the development of Osun State and the welfare of its people.

The spokesman noted that: “The attention of the good people of Osun State has once again been drawn to the disturbing revelations contained in the recent interview granted by Yemi Lawal.

“Sporting and recreational infrastructure is not merely about entertainment. Across the world, sports have become a multi-billion-dollar industry, creating employment opportunities, stimulating local economies, promoting youth engagement, and reducing social vices. Any leader with foresight would understand the immense economic and social value of investing in sports development.

“It is, therefore, shocking that an individual who now seeks to govern Osun State actually deployed his influence to obstruct a strategic project capable of empowering thousands of young people and positioning the state as a major sporting destination.

“Such conduct speaks volumes about Mr. Oyebamiji’s abysmal vision, his apparent indifference to the aspirations of Osun youths, and a managerial disposition that prioritises political calculations above public interest. It is yet another example of the anti-people policies that characterized the sadistic APC administration under which Osun was subjected to years of stagnation, hardship, and missed opportunities.”

He added that: “While Oyebamiji and his associates reportedly worked against the reconstruction of the Osogbo City Stadium, Governor Ademola Adeleke has demonstrated what visionary and people-oriented leadership looks like.

“Today, the stadium is not only being rebuilt but is undergoing comprehensive remodelling to meet modern standards. More importantly, Governor Adeleke has expanded the seating capacity from 4,000 to 15,000, a bold and strategic investment with inherent long-term planning and a strategic commitment to the future of sports and youth development in Osun State.

“This transformation being championed by Governor Adeleke is not merely about increasing the number of seats. It is about creating opportunities. It is about attracting sporting events, generating economic activities, creating jobs, nurturing talents, and placing Osun firmly on the national sporting map.

“The contrast could not be clearer.

On one side stands Governor Adeleke, a leader who sees possibilities, invests in the future, and delivers tangible development for the people.

“On the other side stands Bola Oyebamiji, whose record, by the account of those who served with him, reveals a pattern of hostility towards projects capable of transforming the lives of ordinary citizens.”

He said the forthcoming governorship election therefore presents a historic choice for the people of Osun State. It is a choice between progress and regression. Between visionary leadership and anti-development politics. Between light and darkness.

He stated that Osun people must never return to the dark era when critical developmental projects were frustrated for personal and political interests. We must never go back to the Egypt of abandoned dreams, stunted growth, and misplaced priorities.

The spokesman posited: “The light has come to Osun State. The evidence is visible in every sector. The reconstruction and expansion of the Osogbo City Stadium is yet another measure of Governor Adeleke’s determination to build a prosperous future for our youths and the generations yet unborn.

“The people of Osun State know those who are building and those who once obstructed development. They know those who represent hope and those whose legacy is defined by missed opportunities.