  • Wednesday, 15th April, 2026

Braimoh Tasks New Kogi  ADC Executives to Lead with Integrity

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Ibrahim  Oyewale in Lokoja

The former candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in the November 2023 governorship election in Kogi State and the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Olayinka Braimoh, has congratulated the newly elected and inaugurated executives of the party in Kogi State, charging them  to lead with integrity .

In a statement  made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday, Braimoh said their emergence reflects the confidence and trust party members have placed in their leadership.

“At this critical time in our nation’s journey, the responsibility before you is both great and noble,” the statement read in part. “I encourage you to lead with integrity, unity, and a clear commitment to the ideals of justice, equity, and people-centered governance that define our party.

“May your tenure usher in renewed strength, cohesion, and purposeful direction for the ADC as we continue to build a credible alternative for our nation. I wish you wisdom, courage, and success in the task ahead.”

 Tom Zakari Ogijo emerged as the ADC chairman in Kogi State by consensus, alongside other executives, during the party’s state congress held in Lokoja on Saturday.

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