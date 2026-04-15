Adeoye to  Be Installed 18th Oluoke

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A legal practitioner, Oba Akintoye Felix Adeoye, will be crowned the 18th Oluoke of Okeigbo and the paramount ruler of Okeigbo Kingdom with a historic and epoch-making series of events.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the Coronation Committee Central Working Group, High Chief Moshood Funmi Ogunlowo, said the week-long celebration is scheduled to take place from April 20 to 26, 2026.

According to him, the activities will begin with a football competition on April 20 at the Okeigbo Grammar School playing field, followed by a series of engaging events throughout the week.

He stated further that the grand finale would hold on April 25, while a thanksgiving service is scheduled for Sunday, April 26, at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Okeigbo, at 10 a.m.

The statement read: “The event is expected to attract the Special Guest of Honour, the Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, alongside other dignitaries from across the country, including traditional rulers, government officials, and members of the public.

“It promises to be a moment to honour tradition, uphold cultural heritage, and usher in a new era of unity, progress, and development under the reign of His Royal Majesty.”