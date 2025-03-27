Shettima to Judiciary: Remain Steadfast, Unwavering in Dispensing Justice

•Says third arm of govt must not yield to blackmail

•As CJN, Fashola, Aiyedatiwa task lawyers on ethical standards

Deji Elumoye and Alex Enumah in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday charged the country’s judiciary to remain steadfast in the face of blackmail, saying as custodians of the law, the third arm of government must shun the temptation of tinkering with justice to serve parochial interests.

Shettima reminded the judicial arm of government that it was an essential pillar of Nigeria’s sovereign existence because “a nation is only as accountable, fair, and orderly as the people who make, enforce, and interpret its laws”.

The vice president gave the charge in Abuja when he officially declared open the maiden Body of Benchers Annual Lecture and public presentation of the report of the directions of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

He cautioned judges and other legal practitioners against pandering to the selfish interests of those he described as agents of anarchy.

Shettima stated, “Laws are not mere technicalities; they are the scaffolding of civilisation. Without laws, there is no order. Without order, there is no society.

“Every time justice is delayed, every time the law is bent to serve the interests of agents of anarchy, and every time institutions waver in the face of blackmail, we erode the very foundation of our nation. And if that foundation crumbles, no matter how high we have built, everything falls apart.”

He faulted the notion that justice was the wish of the party with the shrillest voice, an impression he referred to as one of the gravest mistakes being made.

Shettima acknowledged that the judiciary had lived up to its duty by discouraging such belief, recalling how the court upheld the mandate entrusted to President Bola Tinubu in the face of political blackmail.

He stated, “In reality, justice is just as essential to the most voiceless individual. It is the clearest affirmation that a nation is not governed by a mob. That is why we recognise that the mandate entrusted to President Bola Tinubu was affirmed by a judiciary that did not yield to the weight of vested interests – a judiciary that understood that the fate of a nation is too sacred to be intimidated by any party or bartered for compromise.”

The vice president observed that while “the foundation of every great nation was built on the ethical sensitivity of the institutions that uphold justice”, it was such moral requirements that prepared judges “to refuse to bend to divisive sentiments and to stand firm against the currents of expediency”.

He added, “This is why the legal profession carries a burden unlike any other. You, my lords, are not just interpreters of the law; you are custodians of justice. But this role is not without its burdens. The expectations are high, and the temptations are many.

“Yet, I urge you, my lords, to remain steadfast. To borrow the words of the eminent jurist Lord Atkin, ‘Justice is not a cloistered virtue; it must be allowed to suffer the scrutiny of reasonable men’”.

Shettima reassured the judiciary of Tinubu’s resolve to maintain cordiality among the three arms of government, adding that the president “has demonstrated that the best way for our tripartite system of government to function is when we do not treat one another as enemies, but as allies dedicated to the republican virtues of the nation and the advancement of our democracy”.

Shettima applauded the Body of Benchers for the launch of its Law Report, which, according to him, was a reflection of the “collective commitment to legal scholarship, the preservation of precedent, and the continuous refinement of” the country’s legal system.

He urged “all legal practitioners to remain true to the ideals of honesty and fairness.

“The legacy we build today will outlive our titles, our offices, and even our ambitions. May we never be remembered as a generation that saw the light of justice dim and did nothing to keep it ablaze.”

Earlier in her remarks, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, commended the Body of Benchers for their foresight and dedication in initiating the annual lecture.

Emphasising ethical practice within the legal profession, the CJN observed that the sanctity of the profession in Nigeria rested on the shoulders of the body, even as she expressed hope that the body would rise to the occasion.

According to her, “The forum is not only a testament to the progressive evolution of the body but a much-needed platform for intellectual engagement for practical and introspective reflection on the role of the body of benchers within the legal profession.

“It is gratifying to note that this annual event was conceived to serve multiple purposes including illuminating the workings of the body of benchers both nationally and internationally to foster greater understanding of its critical role in legal practice and professional discipline.”

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), presented the keynote address, titled, “Half-a-Century of the Body of Benchers: The Past, the Present, and the Future of Maintaining the Ethics of the Legal Profession in Nigeria.”

Fashola said the annual lecture of the Body of Benchers was a golden moment to start a new journey for the Nigerian legal system by demonstrating that there were internal self-correcting mechanisms that ensured that the dispensation of justice was speedy, credible and reliable.

He emphasised the significance of character formation and self-discipline in maintaining dignity in the legal profession in Nigeria, urging the Body of Benchers to rise to the occasion, open itself up for criticism, and rescue the profession from unethical conduct in the interest of the country’s development.

In a goodwill message, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State paid glowing tributes to legal luminaries across the county.

Aiyedatiwa recounted his personal experience in Ondo State, which he said had strengthened his resolve and confidence in the rule of law in Nigeria and the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He encouraged stakeholders in the legal profession to see their roles as custodians of justice, which must be evolving to meet the modern era, especially as they carried immense responsibilities of preserving the integrity of the legal profession.

Solicitor General of the Federation, Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, who represented the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), stressed the important role played by the Body of Benchers in the advancement of the legal profession and in shaping the direction of practice and upholding the rule of law in the country.

She said the legal landscape in Nigeria and beyond was continuously evolving and required all stakeholders to keep pace with the changes by addressing observable challenges, especially in the enforcement of the code of practice and maintaining the highest level of integrity.

Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), highlighted the significance of the Body of Benchers Annual Lecture.

Awomolo said aside from providing a platform for introspection on changes in society, especially those occasioned by technological innovation and expanding boundaries of human rights and its enforcement, the annual lecture would contribute immensely to the search for solutions to contemporary challenges affecting the foundation of the legal profession in Nigeria and beyond.

He urged stakeholders to particularly reflect on the declining quality of lawyers being produced in the country, which, according to him, was impacting negatively on the profession and sparking debate as to whether a law degree should be a second degree in the university programme.

The highpoint of the event was the public presentation of the report of the directions of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee by the Shettima.