  • Tuesday, 5th May, 2026

Girei: My Vision for Adamawa Centres on Unity, Prosperity

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

One of the governorship aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Dr.  Salihu Bakari Girei, yesterday unveiled a policy thrust anchored on unity, inclusive growth, and poverty reduction.

Gerei spoke in Abuja shortly after submitting his nomination form, declaring that the state’s diversity should be harnessed for development rather than division.

He lamented that despite abundant human and natural resources, poverty remains pervasive, insisting that deliberate policies were required to reverse the trend.

“My vision for Adamawa State is centred on unity and prosperity,” he said.

He pledged to prioritise free, quality education for all children irrespective of their background, describing education as the bedrock of long-term development.

The aspirant noted that youths constitute about 60 per cent of the population, stressing the need to equip them with practical skills to drive self-reliance amid shrinking public sector opportunities.

Gerei added that women would be empowered through education and targeted skills programmes to boost household incomes and community resilience.

On healthcare, Gerei promised improved access to free services, particularly for women and children in rural communities, where vulnerability remains high.

He also identified agriculture as a critical sector, noting that although the state is largely agrarian, productivity has remained low, with farmers earning less while intermediaries benefit disproportionately.

According to him, correcting the imbalance across the agricultural value chain would be central to his administration’s strategy.

Girei drew on his personal background to underscore his commitment to tackling poverty, recounting periods of hardship during his university days.

“I understand poverty personally. I come from a humble background,” he said, adding that his experiences shaped his resolve to pursue people-focused policies.

On the political climate, the aspirant expressed confidence in a level playing field, describing the Adamawa State governorship race as open.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his democratic credentials and expressed optimism that the electoral process would be credible.

Girei further said reforms in the Electoral Act would ensure transparency, adding that the eventual candidate would emerge through a fair and competitive process within the party.

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