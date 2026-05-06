Tinubu Reveals Post-2027 Agenda to Global Investors, Itemises Fiscal Discipline, Others

• Hints plan is to deliver policy consistency, transparency

•Investors laud govt’s transformative reforms, express optimism about nation’s economy

•Oyedele: FG to start publishing quarterly financial data

•DMO: We promise you govt’s responsible approach to debt financing, focus on sustainable debt management

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, in Paris, France, assured international investors that his government’s post-2027 agenda would centre around strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal discipline, transparency as well as delivering policy consistency to the citizenry.

Responding to a question posed by an investor on his post-2027 agenda, the president promised to strengthen fiscal discipline and transparency, and to deliver policy consistency.

At the meeting between the president and the global investors from Citibank and France’s Amundi, led by Valerie Baudson, BlueCrest, the Britain and South Africa-based Ninety One, Kirkoswald Capital, Principal Finisterre, US groups Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM) and Mesarete Capital, Tinubu stressed that transparency and fiscal discipline remained the rationale for the swift implementation of bold reforms.

According to a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president, emphasised that the economic reform programme of his administration included measures to remove economic distortions and stabilise macroeconomic indicators, laying the foundation for sustained inclusive growth.

He said his government was committed to deepening reforms, enhancing transparency across the oil value chain, and implementing a multi-pronged security strategy, including police decentralisation and disrupting terrorist financing.

“The focus remains on policy stability and diligent execution to ensure these strategic shifts translate into concrete benefits for all Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

At the meeting, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, highlighted Nigeria’s strong GDP growth in dollar terms in 2025.

According to him, Nigeria recorded 11.2% GDP growth in dollar terms last year, a record that reinforced the country’s ambition to achieve a $1 trillion economy in 2030.

Oyedele emphasised government’s near-term priorities of translating reforms into results for the Nigerian people. He also pledged to publish quarterly financial data.

On her part, Director General of the Debt Management Office, Mrs Patience Oniha, assured investors of government’s responsible approach to debt financing and its focus on sustainable debt management.

Some of the investors who spoke at the meeting commended government’s transformative reforms and expressed optimism about the Nigerian economy.