IBWU, Kemi Irinoye Foundation Launch ‘Cleanest School in Ibadan 2026’ Initiative

It Begins With U Foundation (IBWU), a Canada-based registered charity and not for profit also operating as a Nigerian based non-governmental organization registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, has partnered with the Kemi Irinoye Foundation (KIF) to launch the ‘Cleanest School in Ibadan Program 2026’, a transformative initiative aimed at promoting hygiene, sanitation, innovation, and civic responsibility among secondary school students across Ibadan.

IBWU Foundation, known for executing similar impactful projects across Nigeria, continues to expand its footprint with plans to reach even more states nationwide.

In selecting Ibadan for this phase, the organisation chose to partner with KIF in recognition of its strong track record in designing and implementing high-impact programmes that drive meaningful change.

The programme, formalized through a signed Memorandum of Understanding in March 2026, will engage schools in a structured competition designed to encourage clean, sustainable, and innovative learning environments. Participating schools will be evaluated on key criteria including cleanliness, creativity, teamwork, sustainability and effective use of resources.

To incentivize excellence and participation, IBWU Foundation is offering a grand prize of ₦1 million to the cleanest school, alongside cash rewards for schools placing second, third, and fourth, as well as scholarships and other awards. These prizes are intended not only as recognition but also as support for continued improvements in school environments.

Implemented in collaboration with the Oyo State Ministry of Education and supported by relevant government agencies, the initiative will span multiple phases, from stakeholder engagement and school registration to inspections, media engagement, and a grand award ceremony recognizing top-performing schools.

Speaking on the partnership, Executive Director of KIF, Kemi Irinoye, thanked IBWU Foundation for its commitment to youth development and environmental sustainability.

“We are deeply grateful to IBWU Foundation for their willingness to work with us on this impactful project. This initiative goes beyond cleanliness, it is about shaping a generation of responsible, innovative young people who understand the value of their environment and their role in sustaining it.”

The programme will culminate in a high-profile awards event featuring government representatives, educators, students, and corporate stakeholders, where outstanding schools will be recognized and rewarded. Beyond the competition, the initiative aims to establish long-term behavioral change and position participating schools as champions of hygiene and environmental responsibility, a record that IBWU has displayed in other states across the country.

Both organizations share a long-term vision to make environmental impact across Oyo State and beyond.