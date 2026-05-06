Father, Son Bag Postgraduate Degrees at DELSU Convocation

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State University has recorded a rare academic milestone, with a father and his son graduating with postgraduate degrees at its 18th convocation ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session.

A Niger Delta activist and founder of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, Sheriff Mulade, was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in International Relations, while his 24-year-old son, David Sheriff-Mulade, earned a Master of Science degree in Mass Communication.

The ceremony held last Saturday at the university’s campus in Abraka.

Speaking with journalists after the event, David, a practising journalist with Gbaramatu Voice, thanked his father, who is also the newly elected National Treasurer of the Ijaw National Congress, for his support.

“This achievement is a continuation of the foundation he has laid, and it will further strengthen my career in journalism and media practice,” he said.

The achievement has been described by observers as a significant moment reflecting commitment to education and personal development.

An Ijaw chieftain, Anthony Okrika, said, “the achievement is unprecedented in the history of Gbaramatu Kingdom, serving as a testament to dedication, excellence, and a shared passion for learning.”

Okrika also commended Mulade for his contributions to environmental justice and peace advocacy in the Niger Delta, saying that his latest academic accomplishment further underscored his commitment to intellectual growth and public service.

“The combined success of father and son reflects discipline, excellence and the enduring value of education in shaping future generations,” he added.