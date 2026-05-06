Spotlight on Ucheonwu Prince Henry Hart’s Quest to Redefine Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani

Mike Ezeanyanwu & Chris O. Chris

In the strategic lexicon of Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War”, it is asserted with clinical precision that “every battle is won before it is fought.”

This timeless axiom of pre-emptive excellence finds its contemporary personification in Sir Engr Ucheonwu Prince Henry Hart. To observe his steady ascent is to witness a man who perceived the gathering storm clouds while they were yet a faint mist – a visionary capable of distilling the vapor of potential into a fertile downpour that now promises to nourish the parched political landscape of the Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency.

A scion of the illustrious family of the late Sir and Lady Ucheonwu Peter Chetuya Brown (PCB), Prince Henry Hart was born 56 years ago into a legacy of erudition and spiritual fortitude. His father, a renowned educationist and the foundational pillar of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Igga, bequeathed to him a compass of integrity. Hart’s life is a tapestry woven with the threads of the Anglican faith; a Knight of Saint Christopher (KSC), his journey from baptism to a stable, blessed marriage with four children reflects a man anchored by traditional values even as he navigates the complexities of global modernity.

Hart’s academic portfolio is nothing short of a masterclass in multidisciplinary excellence. His quest for knowledge has seen him traverse the hallowed halls of international and local institutions, accumulating a formidable arsenal of qualifications that include an M.Sc. in Occupational Safety and Health Management from Loughborough University, UK; a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from Delta State University, Abraka; a Master’s in Project Management from Rome Business School; and a NEBOSH International Diploma in Health, Safety, and Environmental Management.

He further fortified his expertise with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ambrose Alli University and diverse degrees in Public Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University and USAM Port Novo.

With over thirteen professional memberships and participation in forty-five specialised courses, including the prestigious Authentic Leadership Course at Lagos Business School, Hart is not merely a candidate; he is a refined technocrat prepared for the rigors of governance.

With over three decades of immersion in the Upstream Oil and Gas sector, he has functioned as a high-level Quality, Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental (QHSSE) Executive, navigating the high-stakes environment of Fortune 500 energy operators and aligning complex industrial strategies with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) mandates.

His expertise is granular and expansive, covering risk assessment, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), and large-scale infrastructure installations.

When queried on the catalysts driving his legislative ambition, Hart speaks not with the hollow rhetoric of a politician, but with the measured conviction of a humanist. He identifies “Compassion” as his primary driver – a visceral concern for the socio-economic malaise and infrastructure deficit stifling his people.

This is bolstered by a profound “Selflessness,” as he notes that having been blessed with life’s basic needs, he views serving the constituency as a form of worship.

His “Sense of Responsibility” ensures he acts out of duty rather than compulsion, while his “Integrity” guarantees a steadfast adherence to transparency and an uncompromising disdain for the “cutting of corners.”

Hart’s vision for Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani is one of “scaling up” the very essence of representation. He recognises the tragic paradox of Uzo-Uwani: a land sitting upon a treasure trove of unexplored mineral deposits while its inhabitants remain shackled by the “huge weight of poverty.”

Addressing the twin demons of economic stagnation and peak insecurity, Hart intends to deploy his scientific training to transform legislative oversight into a tool for tangible development. He views law-making not as a static exercise, but as a dynamic engine to propel his constituents toward prosperity.

As the sun sets on eras defined by unmet promises, the emergence of Sir Engr Ucheonwu Prince Henry Hart signals a paradigm shift. He is the bridge between technical proficiency and empathetic leadership.

In the interactive echoes of our sessions with him, one sentiment remains indelible: hope is no longer a distant horizon; it is arriving in Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani, steered by a hand that is both steady and skilled. To the glory of God, a new dawn beckons.

*Chief Mike Ezeanyanwu & Chris O. Chris wrote in from Enugu.