Dayo Israel Urges Nigerian Youths to Embrace Sports as  Pathway to Success

*Tasks NSC to do more after wins in African Wrestling, Gaborone 2026

The APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, has called on Nigerian youths to take sports more seriously, describing it as a powerful and viable pathway to personal and national success.

Speaking in the wake of Nigeria’s impressive performances on the global stage across Arm Wrestling, Wrestling, Athletics, Table Tennis, and other sporting disciplines, Israel noted that the achievements of Nigerian athletes have once again demonstrated the country’s immense potential in sports.

He described the recent successes as a clear signal of what can be achieved when talent meets opportunity, discipline, and proper support, urging young Nigerians to seize the opportunities within the sporting ecosystem.

“Sports is no longer just recreation; it is a serious pathway to success, global recognition, and national pride. Our athletes have shown what is possible. I urge Nigerian youths not to be spectators but active participants in this journey. From Accra to Gaborone and Egypt, and other countries where our youths have made us proud, this is a source of joy for every Nigerian and for me personally as your youth leader. This effort should be a common front for all of us as we work to deliver the Renewed Hope mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

While commending the efforts of athletes and officials, Israel also praised the National Sports Commission (NSC) for its recent innovations, while urging it to intensify its commitment to sports development, infrastructure, and athlete welfare across the country.

He specifically appreciated the Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, for his presence and support at international competitions, as well as Anthony Adeboye Adeyinka, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, for his outstanding role and dedication to the success of the Nigerian armwrestling team.

Israel reaffirmed that with sustained investment and increased youth participation, Nigeria can continue to dominate and excel in global sporting competitions.