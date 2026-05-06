Tinubu Felicitates Sports Administrator, HRH Al-Hassan Yakmut, at 65

Deji Elumoyein Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated a distinguished sports administrator, Chairman of Plateau United Football Club and District Head of Chanso in Mangu LGA of Plateau State, HRH (Dr) Al-Hassan Saleh Yakmut

on his 65th birthday on May 5, 2026.

Tinubu acknowledged the remarkable journey of the former Director General of the National Sports Commission—from his early days as a professional volleyball player to his roles as a Senior Sports Officer in the Ministry of Sports and as a strategic adviser to successive Ministers of Sports.

The President, in the congratulatory message, stated, inter alia: “Your contributions as a football administrator, trusted adviser to top sports executives, and a champion of grassroots development have left an indelible mark on sports as a unifying force in the nation.

“Through your guidance, opportunities have been created, talents have been nurtured, and the future of football has been strengthened. Your passion and commitment continue to inspire both on and off the field.

“As you celebrate this milestone, I wish you good health, continued success, and many more years of impactful service and fulfilment”.

NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL

Nigerian Sports Coaches Decry Reduced Number of Events at Coal City 2026

Sports Coaches Association of Nigeria has called on the National Sports Commission (NSC) to make a U-turn on its insistence on reducing the number of events to hold at the 23rd National Sports Festival billed for Enugu in November.

After a virtual meeting on Monday to deliberate on the development, SCAN said in a statement made available to the media that reducing the events from 40 to 15 will limit opportunities for youths and it runs contrary to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigerian Sports Economy (RHINSE), which positions sports federations as drivers for job creation and national unity.

According to SCAN the decision to cut down the number of sports was without prior consultations with coaches and technical stakeholders, thereby limiting opportunity for younger athletes, disenfranchising hundreds of coaches who depend on the NSF for participation and professional engagements.

It said further that the decision weakens Nigeria’s medal chances at African Games, Commonwealth Games, and Olympics. Many of Nigeria’s 373 medals in 2025 came from sports now listed for removal.

“Coaches were assured by the NSC in Q1 2026 that the festival would be expanded to reflect the N203.6bn “full funding” budget. This sudden reversal sends the wrong signal after years of advocating for increased investments,” said SCAN in the statement signed by coach Gabriel Opuana who is president of the association.

SCAN said the NSF is not just a competition; “It is Nigeria’s Olympics. It is where the next Tobi Amusan, Aruna Quadri and D’Tigress stars are discovered. To reduce it is to reduce Nigeria’s future on the global stage.

“We are not opposed to fiscal responsibility. However, sports cannot be built by shrinking opportunity. The N203.6bn 2026 allocation approved by Mr. President was meant to restore Nigerian sports, not scale it back.

“We acknowledge the need for efficiency and cost control. But efficiency must not come at the expense of opportunity, especially after decades of underfunding and broken promises to athletes and coaches.”

SCAN called for an immediate stakeholders dialogue between the NSC, presidents of the sporting federations and coaches’ representative to discus the issue as soon as possible and reverse the decision.

Also the association demanded for transparency on the technical and financial justification for each event removed.

“All sports on the Olympic and Paralympic events alongside indigenous sports like Dambe and Kokawa must remain in the NSF as development tools.

“The NSC can utilize part of the N60bn National Institute of Sports allocation to subsidize affected federations so their events can proceed,” said the statement.

“We urge the NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, to intervene and uphold the promise of “adequate provisions for sporting activities” made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the year fiscal year,” concludes the statement from the coaches’ body.