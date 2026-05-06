Oyebode Football Tournament Deepens Youth Talent Pipeline in Ekiti

The 2025 Professor Akin Oyebode Football Tournament concluded at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti, with Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government emerging champions after a 5–4 penalty victory over Oye Local Government, following a 3–3 draw in regulation time.

Winners and runners-up in both categories received cash prizes, underlining the tournament’s commitment to rewarding excellence and motivating young talent.

Now in its fourth edition, the tournament brought together teams from across local governments in both male and female categories.

Ado Local Government secured victory in the female final against Oye Local Government, while Irepodun/Ifelodun claimed third place in that category.

In the male third-place match, Ado Local Government defeated Gbonyin/Aiyekire 3–2.

The tournament reflects a broader philosophy that has consistently shaped Oyebode’s approach to public service; that investing in people is the most durable form of economic infrastructure a society can build. Sports creates discipline, builds character, and opens doors for young people who might otherwise never be seen.

The Professor Akin Oyebode Football Tournament is built on that conviction, structured competition as a serious entry point for visibility, development, and upward mobility at the grassroots level.

One of the standout performers, Jimoh Kudirat, affirmed that the competition had provided valuable exposure and reinforced her ambitions of pursuing a professional football career internationally.

Representing Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Stephen Aribasoye, commended the tournament’s sponsor and Commissioner for Finance in the state, Akin Oyebode, for his dedication to youth and sports development. “The tournament has grown steadily in scale and impact since its inception, illustrating how structured, community-led platforms can effectively complement government efforts in identifying, developing and sustaining grassroots talent pipelines,” he said.

Commissioner Oyebode expressed his gratitude to the Governor and reaffirmed the purpose behind the initiative: “Governor Oyebanji and I share a conviction that the most important infrastructure we can build in Ekiti is not roads or buildings, but the confidence and capability of our youth. His support for initiatives like this one reflects that. To Jimoh Kudirat and every young talent on that pitch — your dreams are valid, and the world is bigger than this stadium. Keep working.”

He also added that “Sports Development is one of the anchors of the Ekiti Government’s six point agenda, and the venue where the final was played is a reflection of this promise. In the last 12 months, the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium had undergone significant rehabilitation and enhancement, and this is why people like me are encouraged to continue our personal and family funded interventions in Sports.”

The Professor Akin Oyebode Football Tournament has established itself as a consistent, scalable model for youth engagement and talent development — demonstrating how sustained private investment in grassroots sport can unlock opportunity in communities where access to structured platforms remains limited.