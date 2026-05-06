CONSENSUS, APC GUIDELINES, AND 2026 ELECTORAL ACT 

The reported anointment of the SSG by a former governor of Yobe State, and APC stakeholders in the state, while the sale of nomination forms and expression of interest forms is ongoing, is not only disturbing but a direct affront to democracy and an unacceptable attempt to override the collective will of the people.

Our commitment to leadership and the unity of our people remains unwavering. However, any pursuit that does not serve the greater good of humanity ultimately serves only personal interest and not the collective future we all share.

Today, I speak not from a place of privilege, but from a place of responsibility. As I serve in my second term as Senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have the opportunity to return to the Senate for a third term, a path that has, in many ways, been laid before me on a platter of gold.

But my vision goes beyond personal ambition.

My heart is with all the people of Yobe State, our youth, our women, the masses, and even generations yet unborn. It is their future that must guide the decisions we make today. It is time to sacrifice our today for their tomorrow.

History and prosperity will favor us if we choose courage over convenience, if we prioritize the will of the masses over personal desires, and if we embrace a new direction that reflects the true voice of the people.

For nearly three decades, we have followed the same path. It is only fair to ask: why not try something different?

Let us, for once, truly listen to the people from Zone A to Zone B, and from Zone B to Zone C. Let their voices be heard during our primaries. Let their will determine who emerges as our flag bearer. This aligns with the spirit of the amended Electoral Act of 2026, which places greater trust in the people.

The procedures and guidelines of APC regarding consensus are clear, that only aspirants duly screened and cleared by the Party’s Screening Committees shall participate in the consensus process which must be voluntary to ensure inclusiveness and fairness.

Each cleared aspirant must execute a written consent indicating voluntary withdrawal from the race; and unconditional support for the agreed consensus candidate.

We call on all stakeholders—political leaders, institutions, and citizens—to rise in defense of democracy, to insist on transparency, and to ensure that the future of our state is determined openly and justly.

We remain united in our commitment to justice, equity, and progress. We will not allow division, exclusion, or political coercion to define our path.

Yobe State must move forward—guided by the will of its people, not the dictates of a few.

My decision to contest in the 2027 gubernatorial primaries under the APC is therefore not about me. It is not about position or power. It is about the people of Yobe State.

Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai, represents Yobe South, National Assembly