Luis Enrique Wants PSG to Elevate their Game against Bayern Tonight

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has urged his squad to draw inspiration from the iconic rivalry between tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ahead of their vital Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich tonight.

The Spanish coach highlighted that facing such a formidable German side should motivate his players to elevate their performance to reach a second consecutive final.

The defending champions travel to Bavaria following a fiercely contested first leg that ended in a thrilling 5-4 victoryfor the Parisians. The encounter was a chaotic spectacle where despite Bayern dominating possession and constant attacking threat, the French club emerged victorious. Braces from Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, alongside a Joao Neves strike, outgunned goals from Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz. The German giants created six big chances but were ultimately undone in a breathless 90 minutes.

Rather than feeling intimidated by the atmosphere or the opposition, the former Barcelona boss wants his squad to embrace the grand occasion. He drew a fascinating parallel to elite individual sports to inspire his travelling players. Enrique explained: “Wednesday (today)we are going to play in Munich to seek to be more competitive than ever. Rafa Nadal said one day that at a point in his career, his confrontations with Federer and Djokovic, it was a motivation for him. That is what we want, we have admiration for Bayern, but it is a motivation to be better. On Wednesday (today) we will seek to overcome a team that plays in a sensational way.”

PSG have been exceptional away from home this season, and the coach has no intention of simply defending their narrow advantage. He expects an open and aggressive approach. Enrique stated: “When you play this type of match, against this opponent who are undoubtedly the strongest team we have ever faced, the first thing I want to convey is that we have a one-goal advantage, but that represents nothing in football. We have the experience of last year. We are always looking to live up to the expectations of our supporters.”