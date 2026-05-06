Saka Shoots Arsenal to First Champions League Final in 20 Years

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Bukayo Saka fired Arsenal to their first Champions League final in 20 years as his lone goal winner last night was enough to help the Gunners overcome Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate.

The England international with Nigerian descent, is just coming back from injury sideline and many doubted if he was going to make Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup.

However, the Arsenal Captain proved his worth, helping the London Gunners to prevent another exit at this stage as it happened in the semi-finals to eventual winners Paris St-Germain last season.

Now, Saka’s goal has given wings to Arsenal to dream of a double this season. Manchester City dropped two points in their 3-3 draw with Everton on Monday night to now give the Gunners a five point lead at the top of the Premier League. A win against either PSG or Bayern Munich on May 30 would have ensured Arteta’s army fulfilled their dream of ending cup drought.

With the scores level on aggregate at 1-1 after the first leg there was a tense start to Tuesday’s return at Emirates Stadium, with few clear-cut chances early on.

But Saka poked home the 44th-minute winner after Jan Oblak had parried Leandro Trossard’s shot, following good work in the build-up by Viktor Gyokeres.

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman who was expected to make a different for Atlético Madrid was overwhelmed by the occasion of playing the London Gunners in his hometown. He couldn’t replicate those moves that endeared him to Atleti fans. He was subsequently substituted by defender Nahuel Molina in the 57th minutes.

Atletico did have some opportunities, with Declan Rice needing to make a last-ditch tackle to deny Giuliano Simeone in the first half, before Gabriel was on hand to prevent Simeone equalising after he had rounded David Raya after the break.

Gyokeres had a glorious chance to double Arsenal’s aggregate lead and ease any nerves, but the striker fired over from inside the box after getting on the end of substitute Piero Hincapie’s cross.

But that missed opportunity did not matter as the Gunners kept Atletico at bay to book their place in a first Champions League final since they lost to Barcelona in 2006.

They will play either Bayern Munich or PSG in the showpiece on 30 May in Budapest for the chance to win the trophy for the first time.

RESULT

Arsenal 1-0 Atlético

(2-1 aggregate)

TODAY

B’Munich v PSG