How Roadblock Ignited Unforgettable Easter Experience in Lagos

Easter Sunday night turned into a night to remember as the Roadblock Party, sponsored by Desperados, took over Lagos, with revelers dancing into the dawn of Easter Monday. The event, held at Balmoral Event Centre, Sheraton Hotel Ikeja, was a unique celebration that combined Easter cheer with an epic party vibe. Writes Mary Nnah

The Roadblock Party, held on April 5th, 2026, at Balmoral Event Centre, Sheraton Hotel Ikeja, was an unforgettable night that left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attended. The event’s highlight was undoubtedly the thematic dress code, “Saint or Sinner,” which mandated guests to don either all white or all black attire. This bold fashion statement not only added an extra layer of excitement to the event but also sparked intriguing conversations, created a sense of unity among guests, and showcased the best of Lagos’ fashion scene.

Creative Director of Roadblock Party, Ororo Pattaya Otono, revealed that the dress code was more than just a fashion statement.

“Black is for the sinners, white is for the saints,” he explained. “But it’s not about the colour, it’s about what you represent. It’s about embracing your inner saint or sinner and letting loose.”

This clever play on dichotomy set the tone for a night that would celebrate individuality, self-expression, and the beauty of opposites coming together.

As guests arrived, the visual impact was breathtaking. The black outfits and white ensembles created a stunning contrast, with the colourful venue providing a sophisticated backdrop for the fashion parade.

From avant-garde accessories to statement pieces, guests went all out to make a statement, incorporating creative elements that reflected their personal style and added an extra layer of intrigue to their attire.

“It was amazing to see people from different backgrounds come together, dressed in their saintly whites and sinful blacks”, Ororo said.

“It was a visual representation of our theme – opposites coming together to create something beautiful.” The dress code had indeed achieved its goal, breaking down social barriers and fostering a sense of unity among guests.

Ororo further emphasised the significance of the dress code, saying, “We wanted to create a space where people could express themselves freely, without fear of judgment. The dress code was a way to encourage guests to let go of their inhibitions and be themselves.”

As the night wore on, the music took over, with a lineup of seasoned DJs entertaining attendees as they danced into the night till dawn broke.

The energetic beats and infectious rhythms kept the crowd enthralled, creating an electric atmosphere that was palpable throughout the venue.

“It was incredible to see people letting loose and having the time of their lives,” Ororo said.

“The music was the perfect complement to the fashion, and it really brought the whole experience together.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the event, Ororo replied, “We wanted to create an experience that would bring people together and celebrate our differences. The Roadblock Party is more than just a party – it’s a movement. It’s about embracing our individuality and finding common ground with others.”

As the night drew to a close, Ororo reflected on the success of the event, saying, “I’m blown away by the response we’ve gotten so far. It’s clear that we’ve tapped into something special, and we are excited to bring this experience to other cities and communities.”

In the end, the “Saint or Sinner” dress code was a resounding success, adding a unique touch to an already unforgettable night. It was a celebration of individuality and togetherness, showcasing the power of fashion to bring people together and unleash their creativity.

As Ororo put it, “It was a night that will be etched in our memories forever, a night that showed us that when we come together, anything is possible.”

In the ever-evolving landscape of global dance music, Roadblock Party is emerging as one of Africa’s most compelling cultural exports. In partnership with Desperados, the Lagos-born event has grown into a high-impact platform where Afrocentric electronic sounds, cutting-edge DJ talent, and immersive production converge.

Drawing thousands of young revelers, Roadblock Party is more than a nightlife experience, it is a movement shaping the future of youth culture across the continent. With a sound rooted in Afrobeats and electronic fusion, the event continues to push creative boundaries while spotlighting a new generation of African DJs redefining the global dance floor.

According to Founder and Chief Experience Architect of Roadblock, Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae, “Roadblock was never just about throwing a party. It’s about creating a space where sound, culture, and energy collide and where Africa’s youth can see themselves at the center of something global.”

Backed by Desperados, a brand long associated with boundary-pushing experiences, the collaboration amplifies Roadblock’s vision of delivering bold, immersive moments that resonate far beyond the venue.

From high-energy sets by standout talents to a growing reputation for unforgettable nights, Roadblock Party continues to define what it means to experience dance music in Africa today. As the movement expands, its influence is becoming impossible to ignore both locally and internationally.

Roadblock Party is a Lagos-based cultural movement and live event platform dedicated to showcasing Afrocentric electronic music and youth culture. Known for its high-energy experiences and cutting-edge DJ lineups, it has quickly become one of Africa’s most anticipated dance events and its fully supported by Desperados, a globally recognised beer brand known for its bold, unconventional approach to music, nightlife, and youth culture, consistently supporting immersive experiences across the world.