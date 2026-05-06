Student Extortion: FUOYE Threatens to Dismiss Erring Lecturers 

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has warned its academic staff against all forms of extortion of students, saying that any lecturer found culpable would be dismissed.

The institution also warned that heads of department and deans of faculties who fail to exercise adequate oversight to prevent such practices would be removed from their positions, as part of efforts to sanitise its system and strengthen public confidence.

The decision was reached at a senate meeting presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole on April 29, where the university adopted a zero-tolerance stance on student extortion, including the collection of unauthorised fees such as the so-called Final Year Batch (FYB) levy.

Addressing members of the senate, Ogunwole stressed that only the university’s Bursary is authorised to collect fees from students, warning that any lecturer found violating this directive would face immediate dismissal, subject to ratification by the governing council.

He further emphasised that university authorities would no longer condone acts of indiscipline, adding that departmental and faculty heads would be held accountable for any failure to prevent extortion within their domains.

According to him, the measures are aimed at repositioning the university as a centre of academic excellence grounded in integrity and discipline, where students can pursue their studies without undue financial pressure.

The VC disclosed that the decision followed several complaints received from students detailing various forms of extortion. The Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Temitope Babalola, had presented the petitions before the senate, prompting deliberations that culminated in the directive.

FUOYE reiterated its commitment to upholding ethical standards and ensuring a conducive academic environment for students.