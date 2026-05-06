Rotary District 9111 to Host Royal Conference in Abeokuta

Rotary International District 9111 is preparing to host the much-anticipated Royal Conference 2026, a grand gathering scheduled to hold between Thursday, May 7 and Sunday, May 10 in Abeokuta, the iconic city renowned for culture, hospitality, and the ancient Olumo Rock.

According to Rotary District 9111 Governor, Prince Henry Akinyele, “This Royal Conference 2026 promises to be a celebration of service, leadership, fellowship, and impactful humanitarian action.”

Under the inspiring theme of “Unite for Good,” the conference is expected to attract Rotarians, Rotaractors, partners, dignitaries, prospective members, and change-makers from across Nigeria and beyond for an unforgettable experience of learning, networking, and inspiration.

The conference draws its heritage from the timeless vision of Paul Harris, founder of Rotary, whose ideals of service above self continue to shape lives and communities worldwide.

It also aligns with the global leadership vision of Rotary International President, Francesco Arezzo and the dynamic district leadership of Henry Akinyele, whose stewardship has continued to elevate service delivery, membership growth, and Rotary’s District 9111 public image.

Akinyele revealed, the distinguished speakers lined up for the conference are; His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, (Telede IV) The Alara of Ilara Kingdom in Epe division of Lagos State; Dr. Kwame Baach- Acheamfuor, Deputy Editor of Rotary International Zone 22 Region 27 Public Image monthly Magazine; Dr Adedeji Ashiru, Managing Director and CEO of the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority; and Abit Ragbeer, Assistant Rotary Membership Coordinator, District Rotaract Chair Rotary E-Club of Vision NY District 7230, among others.

Commenting, the Chairman, Royal Conference 2026, Past Assistant Governor Dayo Niyi Idowu, disclosed that “participants can look forward to insightful plenary sessions featuring distinguished speakers and thought leaders, leadership development opportunities for emerging and established leaders, business networking and partnership engagements, club fellowship and cultural showcases.

He disclosed various activities that are lined up include: welcome party and a glamorous gala night, exhibitions, sponsorship opportunities, and strategic collaborations.

According to him, a unique opportunity to connect with humanitarian minds committed to transforming society.

“What makes Royal Conference 2026 particularly special is its setting. Hosting the conference in Abeokuta offers attendees the rare chance to experience the rich heritage of Ogun State, its history, tourism, cuisine, and warm hospitality, while engaging in conversations that shape Rotary’s future and strengthen its impact in communities.

non-Rotarians, this conference also presents a golden opportunity to witness firsthand the heart of Rotary, a global network of professionals and volunteers committed to promoting peace, fighting disease, supporting education, growing local economies, protecting the environment, and changing lives through sustainable service projects.”

“Royal Conference 2026 is not merely an event, is a meeting of minds, and a royal convergence of purpose-driven individuals united for good,” he said.

Niyi-Idowu added that “expectations are high for what promises to be one of the most memorable district conferences in Rotary District 9111’s history.”