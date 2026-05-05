NDC Delta Holds First Congress, Inaugurates Officers

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its determination to quickly turn around the fortunes of the party and make it the most sought-after by citizens in Delta State who are desiring to see a new Nigeria that truly works for all.

The NDC gave the assurance yesterday in Asaba at its first state congress and inauguration of its new executive committees at the different levels in rhe state.

In his post-inauguration address, the state chairman, Dr Angiamaowei Richman Oyindoubra, said that the large turnout of stakeholders across the state and the seamless congress, was a new direction for the party and its readiness to serve Nigerians.

He urged the people of Delta and Nigerians to rally round the NDC, saying that the party ideology was based on genuine service to the people, vowing that it was poised to tackle Nigeria’s lingering economic and security challenges.

According to him, the NDC is very concerned about the pervasive hardship facing most Nigerians especially under the present federal government that has exacerbated the cost of living of the average citizen and its leadership would do everything possible to ameliorate the excruciating pains of the people.

He lauded the patriotic zeal, sincerity and commitment of national leaders of the party, particularly former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, whose sense of purpose has given a clearcut direction to the NDC nationwide.

He also described as a welcome development and a good omen for the NDC and democratic progress of the country, the recent defection of former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

“Let me begin by expressing my sincere appreciation to our National Leader, Distinguished Senator Seriake Dickson, for the vision, the courage, and the leadership that has created and sustained this platform.

“At a time when many are searching for direction, he has provided a credible pathway for those who truly want to serve,” Oyindoubra noted.

“And, just yesterday, we witnessed a development that has further strengthened that pathway – the entry of His Excellency, Peter Obi, into the NDC.”

He assured the people that the new state leadership of the party was not intimidated by the presence of well-known political heavyweights innDelta State, but was determined to put into motion an aggressive mobilisation machinery that soon make the NDC the dominant party in the state.

Also speaking, former gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Ken Pela, said that there was no ambiguity in the aims and objectives of the NDC, adding that commitment to service underlined the clear purpose of the party.

Nigerians have a credible alternative party in 2027 general election for Nigerians desirous of true and progressive change ij the nation economically and politically.

“We are not here to continue politics as usual. We are here to reset the system and build a Delta State anchored on integrity, unity, and shared prosperity,” said Pela who recently also dumped the ADC for the NDC.

The Delta NDC congress climaxed with the inauguration of the respective party executive members including Chief (Dr) Angiamaowei Richman Oyindoubra as State Chairman; Messrs Ossai Sylvanus (Deputy Chairman), Aaron Udoka Ekeamaka (Vice-Chairman), McCollins Nwose (Publicity Secretary), Genevieve Emeremgini (Women Leader), Kelvin Azazue (Financial Secretary), Marian Ngozi Akan (Assistant Legal Adviser), Obukowho Doghor (Vice-Chairman), Mr Abanum Emuobonuvie (Labour/Civil Society Secretary), Adu Odogwu Philip (Secretary), Mrs. Mena Joy (Treasurer) and Michael Dugbo (Auditor).

Others include: Briget Onajite (Assistant Women Leader), Oscar Othuke Akpojene (Vice-Chairman), Keneke Moses Perebowei (Organising Secretary), Moses Otaru (Legal Adviser), Terence Obaoghe (Welfare Secretary), Ebinepre Ekisa Tony (Youth Leader), Jackson Akpo (Assistant Secretary), Owoutuamor Frederick (Assistant Publicity Secretary, News Media), Emiko Solomon (Ex-Officio), and Praise Olomu (Ex-Officio).

The successful conclusion of the Delta State NDC, observers believe, signals a new wave of boisterous political activities in the state especially with the anticipated party primaries of the different political parties in the country in preparation for the 2027 general election in Nigeria.