Lagos Guber: ‘Ajose ‘ll Contest, Except Ordered by Tinubu to Step Down’

Segun James

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and Convener of the SMA Movement, Dr. Samuel Mawuyon Ajose, has assured his stakeholders that he will stay on course with his governorship aspiration.

Ajose told his supporters at a meeting held in Ikeja that he will continue to mobilise across the state, a situation which will translate into landslide victory for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 election.

He also noted that the capacity to deliver on the promise has been demonstrated overtime while urging members to ensure the message gets to the grassroots in order to prevent the repeat of results of 2023 presidential poll in the state.

Ajose, who gave this assurance during the SMA Movement General Assembly Strategic meeting with the local government and local council development areas(LCDAs) coordinators across Lagos State, insisted that he is in the race to ensure victory for the President and the governorship seat noted that he has brought huge party members together under the SMA Movement for the same goal.

According to him, several consultations within the party are ongoing recalling that the President emerged the candidate of the party through primary and not consensus, asking the party to test the strength of aspirants and whoever wins will enjoy support of others.

He also thanked the leadership of the party for the opportunity given to the group to contribute to the stability and development of the party in the state.

Ajose was of the view that the narrative of Badagry has changed with the slogan but sad that despite the economic potential, the areas has been neglected since the creation of Lagos state in 1967.

On his part, the Director-General of the Movement, Mr. Biodun Coker, expressed optimism that the SMA Movement will land in Alausa come 2027, noting the will of the people will prevail at the end.

He made it clear that endorsement is allowed under the constitution but noted that what the people want is for aspirants to go to primaries.

Also speaking, one of the leaders of the party in Lagos Island, Chief Rasheed Shobaloju pointed that the SMA Movement started in a room but now known all over the country especially South-west with the massive billboards for re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

He maintained that no one has spent for the party like the SMA and trust that God alone gives position to those he wants.

The Chairman of the SMA Movement, Dr. Babatunde Olaide-Mesewaku, thanked the coordinators from the ward levels for the trust and confidence in the mandate.

Equally, the Badagry Division applauded the massive love for the aspiration of Dr. Samuel Ajose assuring that they will remain in the party and mobilose for Mr. President.

While adding her voice, a former member of the House of Representatives from Badagry, Hon. Rafeequat Arinola Onabamiro reassured the people that the bloc votes from women in Lagos will go to President Tinubu and the governorship candidate of the party in 2027 polls.

According to her, what they want is for the party to remain stronger, adding that Dr. Ajose is a trusted and reliable member of the party and has paid his dues.

The Coordinators of the SMA Movement from the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 LCDAs including 376 wards were in attendance at the General Assembly which endorsed the re-election of President Tinubu.