Ibom Air’s Uyo-Accra Inaugural Flight Excites Passengers

Ibom Air made history at the weekend as the first state owned airline to operate scheduled international service when it marked its inaugural flight from the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital to Accra International Airport, Ghana.

The flight was operated by the airline’s iconic Bombardier CRJ 900 with 86 passengers and four crew members on-board.

The passengers, including high personalities from the state, were excited because it was the first time a scheduled commercial flight is connecting Uyo to another country from an airport owned by Akwa Ibom government, recently designated international by the federal government.

According to one of the passengers, Etim Matthew, the most poignant indication that they have just arrived Accra on an international flight from Uyo came when there were waiting to have their passports stamped by immigration officials at Accra International Airport (formerly Kotoka International Airport).

“On the screens displaying incoming and departing flights, their origins and destinations, Uyo appeared among other international cities and Ibom Air listed as airline. It was a joyous occasion for the 86 passengers and crew who had travelled for 84 minutes on Ibom Air’s maiden international flight from the Akwa Ibom State capital.

A few of us took pictures of the display screens, not thinking too much if Ghanaian officials would pound on us as their Nigerian counterparts are wont to do,” he said.

Etim disclosed that former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Umana, walked up to him and requested for the pictures.

“He has been part of the history of aviation development in the state, and, no doubt, the Accra flight was also a proud moment for him. He was Finance Commissioner during the administration of Governor Victor Attah, who conceived and started the airport and Secretary to the State Government during the Godswill Akpabio administration which completed the airport and launched the first flight in 2009. I should note that Ibom Air has been operating scheduled flights on Lagos-Accra-Lagos route since October 2023. Saturday May 2, 2026 was the launch of its Uyo-Accra-Uyo service, its first regional/international flight from the state capital. This was a double celebration for the airline and the government as the event coincided with the commencement of operation of the airport’s brand new terminal building – a project that took 27 years to complete,” he said.

“I was one of the few journalists invited to join the historic maiden flight, and it was quite a remarkable and memorable experience. The others were Ojinika Okpe of ARISE News and Babajide Kolade-Otitoju of TVC. The State Chairman of NUJ, Nsibiet John, was also invited, but he couldn’t make the trip for some reasons. I arrived the airport early enough to allow me enough time to look around. It is undoubtedly the most modern terminal building in the country and is built to handle both international and domestic flight services under one roof – the only one of its kind in the country. ‘’This is the first and only airport terminal in the country where passengers would transfer seamlessly from international to domestic flights and vice versa without having to go outside this building’’, said Gov. Umo Eno at the brief pre-departure ceremony. It’s a standard feature of many an airport across the globe, and it was a major condition presented by Richard Branson in 2004 before he agreed to bring his airline, Virgin Atlantic, to operate domestic service in Nigeria.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and George Uriesi, Ibom Air’s chief executive emphasized the same point in their remarks. Keyamo actually mentioned the multiplier effects of seamless passenger transitions under one roof, noting that given its features and facilities, the building is not only an airport terminal but an aviation hub that should be the airline’s unique selling point and a distinct differentiating factor in many years.

Flight QI640 took off at 3.19 pm from Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, with full passenger load, most of them being government officials, politicians and eminent citizens. I took window seat 10A, next to Emmanuel Enoidem, SAN. In the cockpit, Captain Kumi Toyinbo was in command. Ten minutes after take-off, Gov. Eno got up and walked down the aisle, shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with passengers. He was obviously excited at the momentous achievement. Gov. Attah conceived the airport, drew the plan and began construction. Akpabio took over in 2007 and completed the airport with a temporary terminal building and launched the first ever flight in September 2009. Udom Emmanuel took over in 2015, began construction of the new terminal building and floated Ibom Air in 2019. Umo Eno took over in 2023, completed the new terminal building and took delivery of two new Airbus jets with a third coming next month. His vision is to grow the airline into a big business that would contribute significantly to the state’s GDP, now put at $50.3 billion. Ibom Air hopes to start with a few African routes like Yaoundé; Doula; Libreville; Nairobi, etc. His model is Ethiopian – the renowned international carrier owned by Ethiopian government that is managed like a privately owned business. That airline makes enormous contributions to the Ethiopian economy, grossing $7.6 billion in revenue for 2024/2025 financial year that ended July 2025.

Twenty minutes into the flight, refreshments were served. There was enough to eat and drink. Half way into the journey, Atlantic coast came into view. We’ve been flying along the coastline and from my window seat, I took in the beautiful view below. One hour later, the pilot announced that we were overflying Lome at 820 km/hour; and would soon be descending into Accra. Many ships, apparently waiting to berth at Lome port, littered the ocean. For a moment, I thought about Ibom Deep Sea Port, another major project that Eno would want to bring to fruition. Seventy minutes after take-off, the captain asked his cabin crew to prepare the cabin for landing. He banked the plane north towards Accra, and in the 84th minute we touched down. The cabin exploded in a long applause.

The return journey the flowing day was pretty much a similar experience. I took window seat 6A; Take-off at 2.31pm (Nigerian time; Accra is one hour behind Nigeria) with Captain Abubarkar Abdulkarim in control and touched down in Uyo at 4pm. Twenty five minutes to arrival, First Officer Enwongoabasi Esara made an emotional announcement, paying tribute to former governor Udom Emmanuel whose administration sent him and 19 other Akwa Ibom youths for training as pilots in France in 2020 and thanking Gov. Eno for paying the fees for them to complete their training. Eno actually visited the trainees in Toulouse, France on assumption of office in 2023. The 20 have since completed their training and are now certified pilots, while additional 10 have gone for similar training at Ethiopian Airlines. Akwa Ibom State’s investments in aviation is huge and the government is hoping to reap the full benefits in a few years when the tourism sector in the state is fully developed. We arrived Uyo to a tumultuous welcome of singing and dancing.

At a press conference later in the evening, the Governor announced the creation of Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development. He said that he would soon launch a search for a competent aviation professional to head the ministry. In addition, construction of a cargo terminal will also commence soon.

Nigerians have huge investments in Ghana and there are millions of Nigerians in that country. Five Nigerian airlines – Africa World Airline; United Nigeria; Value Jet; Ibom Air and Air Peace currently fly in and out of Accra. Africa World actually operates as Ghana’s major domestic airline, with its only international routes being Accra-Lagos and Accra-Abuja. Ten Nigerian banks operate in Ghana, and I understand that a former governor from the South-South actually owns a university in Ghana. Ibom Air’s Uyo-Accra service will therefore cater for South East and South-South passengers who do not have to go to Lagos, stay a night before catching a flight to Accra. With Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road now reconstructed, Uyo is their shortest route to Accra.