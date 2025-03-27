Oluremi Tinubu, a Leader and Mother of the Nation, Says Okotete

Former National Women Leader and Executive Director, Business Development, Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM), Hon Stella Okotete, has described the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as mother of the nation by virtue of her relentless support, mentorship of Nigerian women, children and vulnerable groups.

Against the backdrop of her two day working visit to Delta State and the impacts on the good people of the state, Hon Okotete in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, stated that the First Lady, had demonstrated that leadership was not just about power—it is about service, kindness, and the genuine desire to make a difference.

“As Nigeria’s First Lady, she embodies the true essence of compassion, always extending a hand to the less privileged and championing the cause of women, children, and the vulnerable in society.

“Her legacy of service spans decades, from her time as the First Lady of Lagos State to her impactful years in the Nigerian Senate.

“With unwavering dedication, she has empowered countless Nigerians through education, healthcare, and social welfare initiatives. Her philanthropic spirit and commitment to uplifting lives make her a giver per excellence, always striving to build a better and more inclusive society.

“In every role she has held, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has demonstrated that leadership is not just about power—it is about service, kindness, and the genuine desire to make a difference. She is, indeed, the Mother of Nigeria, nurturing the nation with wisdom, care, and an unshakable commitment to progress.”