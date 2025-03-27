Delta APC Rejects Call for Oborevwori’s Adoption for 2027

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has categorically rejected and condemned a call by the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Francis Waive, for the party to adopt Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as its candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Waive’s statement, which suggested that the APC should surrender its political ambition to the failed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration, has been met with outrage within the party.

In a strongly worded response, the APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, dismissed Waive’s remarks as reckless, self-serving and completely out of touch with the reality of Delta politics.

“We wish to state unequivocally that Hon. Waive’s position is purely his personal opinion and does not reflect the stance of Delta APC, its leadership, or the generality of its members,” the statement read.

While reaffirming its unwavering commitment to rescuing Delta State from the PDP-led administration’s catastrophic failures, the party did not mince words in its scathing critique of Governor Oborevwori’s leadership, branding his administration as an unmitigated disaster that has plunged Delta State deeper into stagnation and financial decay.

“It is on record that Governor Oborevwori’s tenure so far has been a monumental disappointment, characterized by financial recklessness and a glaring lack of developmental progress.

“Despite receiving over N2 trillion in federal allocations, the Oborevwori administration has failed to deliver meaningful infrastructural, economic, or social advancements for the people of Delta State,” the statement declared.

Delta APC further lambasted the governor’s handling of the state affairs, highlighting widespread infrastructural decay, economic hardship, and the PDP’s continued stranglehold on Delta’s resources.

“The state remains burdened by dilapidated roads, a worsening economic climate, and a deepening crisis in governance,” the party asserted.

Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to removing the PDP from power, the APC boasted of having “an array of eminently qualified and capable individuals who will offer Deltans a viable and credible alternative in 2027,” and expressed confidence that the people of Delta will support its candidate to usher in real progress, accountability and development.

The party dismissed any notion of surrendering to the PDP, asserting that its candidate would be chosen through a rigorous, transparent process that prioritizes the genuine aspirations of Delta’s citizens.

It urged its members and the general public to disregard Waive’s statement, which contradicts the party’s collective goal to unseat the PDP and provide purposeful governance to the people of the state.

“We urge our members and the general public to disregard Hon. Waive’s statement as it does not align with the party’s collective resolve to unseat the PDP and deliver purposeful governance to the good people of Delta State,” the party said.

The APC strongly rejected Waive’s ill-advised proposal, vowing to lead the charge in freeing Delta State from the bondage of bad governance and the PDP’s decades-long failures.

“We are confident that the people of Delta, having witnessed the continued monumental failures of the PDP, will overwhelmingly support the APC’s candidate to usher in real progress, accountability, and development,” the party said.

“Hon. Waive’s statement is an insult to the collective struggle of our party members who have fought tirelessly to liberate Delta from PDP’s stranglehold. His position is a betrayal of our cause, and we categorically reject it.”

The rejection of Waive’s call is seen as a significant development in the state’s political landscape, as the APC prepares for the 2027 elections.

Political analysts said the APC’s decision is a testament to the party’s commitment to fielding credible candidates who can bring about real change in Delta State.

“The APC’s rejection of Hon. Waive’s call is a clear indication that the party is not interested in perpetuating the status quo,” said a political analyst who craved anonymity.

“The party is committed to fielding candidates who can bring about real progress and development in Delta State.”

The PDP has remained silent on the APC’s rejection of Waive’s call, but insiders reveal that the party is perplexed by this development ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to a PDP source, “We expected the APC to reject Hon. Waive’s call. The APC has credible individuals who have been in opposition to PDP in Delta State who can win the state for APC.”

This development has sparked a heated debate among Delta State’s politicians and residents, who are now urging the APC to field a strong, credible candidate capable of driving meaningful change in the state.

The unfolding political landscape promises to be contentious as both parties prepare for what is expected to be a pivotal election year in the state.