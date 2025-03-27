Bills for LG Reform, Citizenship by Investment, Death Penalty, Others Pass Second Reading

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives has passed for second reading bills seeking review of the framework for Local Government Administration, death penalty law, Citizenship by Investment, indigene status, and Tourism in Concurrent Legislative List.

The proposed legislations sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and some other lawmakers were presented for second reading by the House leader Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.

One of the bills passed included a Bill for an Act to alter the 1999 Constitution to Review the Framework for Local Government Administration, establish a robust legal regime to strengthen administrative efficiency, promote transparency, accountability, and deepen democratic practices at the local government level.

The bill seeks to alter the constitution to provide for a comprehensive review of the legal and administrative framework governing Local Government Councils.

It also seeks to establish a robust legal regime that would enhance the administrative capacity of local governments, promote efficient service delivery, transparency, and accountability, and further deepen democratic culture at the grassroots level.

Also passed was a bill seeking to review the penalties for certain capital offences in alignment with relevant international best practices.

The proposed alteration aims to ensure that Nigeria’s criminal justice system reflects global standards of fairness, proportionality, and respect for human rights, while maintaining public safety and addressing serious crimes effectively.

The bill also promotes a balanced approach to justice by incorporating alternative sentencing options that emphasise rehabilitation and accountability.

The bill seeking the inclusion of tourism and tourism related matters on the concurrent legislative list, ‘a Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federal Government’ also passed second reading.

Similarly, the House also passed a bill seeking to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cap C23 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 to introduce a new class of citizenship known as Citizenship by Investment for second reading.

The proposed alteration aims to attract foreign direct investment by granting Nigerian citizenship to individuals who invest in the Nigerian economy above a specified financial threshold or in strategic sectors critical to national development.