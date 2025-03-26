Cardoso Hails Growing Investor Confidence in Economic Trajectory

•Says despite challenges, progress achieved in FX stabilisation, inflation reduction

James Emejo in Abuja





Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has expressed satisfaction over the growing investor confidence in the country’s economic trajectory.

Cardoso acknowledged recent challenges confronting the economy, but said progress had been recorded in stabilising the foreign exchange (FX) market as well as taming headline inflation.

Cardoso made the remarks while hosting a delegation of scholars from Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) as part of their Africa Trek, which included visits to Ghana and Nigeria.

He recalled recent visits by top executives from JP Morgan, Citi Bank, and International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying they further demonstrate that the country remains in the right direction.

He said, “These are individuals who base their decisions on data and trends, not sentiment. Their interest reaffirms that we are on the right path.”

In a statement, the CBN governor reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to fostering intellectual engagement and policy-driven solutions.

He emphasised the value of exchanging ideas and fostering partnerships to strengthen trust and understanding in Nigeria’s financial system.

Cardoso said, “As we reset the bank, we are committed to being a hub for thought leadership. The exposure you gain from institutions like Harvard is invaluable, and we see this as an opportunity to build long-term alliances.”

Cardoso is a HKS alumnus, and the first African elected to the global HKS Alumni Board of Directors, as well as a trustee of both the Harvard Club of Nigeria and the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria (HKSAAN).

In their remarks, President of HKSAAN, Ms. Adaora Ndukwe, and HKS Nigeria Trek Delegation Lead, Ms. Sheffy Kolade, both expressed appreciation to the CBN for hosting the delegation.

They commended the bank’s commitment to engaging with future policymakers and providing invaluable first-hand insights into Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape.

The Africa Trek initiative fosters direct interactions between emerging global leaders and key policymakers across the continent.

Through engagements with visionary leaders, it provides a platform for in-depth discussions on governance, innovation, economic development, financial stability, and the role of central banking in national development.

The visit marked the first time any Africa Trek delegation visited the apex bank, which further reinforced the bank’s dedication to knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships, CBN said.