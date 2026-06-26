Nigeria Strengthens Defence Cooperation with United Kingdom

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation with the United Kingdom as both countries seek to deepen collaboration in addressing evolving security challenges.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), restated the country’s commitment at the Ship House in Abuja while receiving the United Kingdom’s National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell, and his delegation.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the UK delegation is in Nigeria to participate in the 4th UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership (SDP4) Dialogue.

During the high-level engagement, General Musa underscored the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and regional stability.

“Nigeria values its historic and strategic relationship with the United Kingdom,” the Minister stated.

As part of efforts to further strengthen the partnership, the Minister and the visiting UK National Security Adviser agreed to undertake a comprehensive review of the existing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between both countries.

The review will focus on modernising security protocols, expanding technical training, and enhancing capacity-building for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the two-day SDP4 Dialogue hosted by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja.

The dialogue, co-chaired by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and his UK counterpart, Jonathan Powell, concluded with the adoption of a robust agenda to advance bilateral security cooperation through 2026 and beyond.