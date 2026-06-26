Okpella Monarch Set To Mark First  Anniversary With Community Projects

Preparations have been concluded for the first coronation anniversary of the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Michael Sado, with a series of cultural, religious and community development activities scheduled to commemorate his first year on the throne.

The celebration is expected to bring together sons and daughters of Okpella, alongside traditional rulers and other dignitaries, in what organisers describe as an opportunity to promote the kingdom’s cultural heritage and foster unity among its people.

As part of the programme, the monarch will embark on visits to the various ruling areas within the kingdom in a move aimed at strengthening ties between the traditional institution and the communities.

Other activities include the inspection and inauguration of selected community projects, special prayers by Muslim and Christian faithful for peace and development in the kingdom, and the launch of initiatives designed to support economic and social development.

Projects slated for inauguration include the MCC Road, the Police Area Command, Okpella Finance Limited and the Okpella Vigilante Office. The celebration will also feature the launch of the Okpella Royal Foundation and an empowerment programme for selected women.

Organisers said the anniversary would also provide a platform to showcase the cultural heritage of the Okpella people through traditional music, dances and other indigenous displays, while serving as a homecoming for indigenes and friends of the kingdom.

They expressed hope that the activities would further strengthen peace, unity and community development across the kingdom.