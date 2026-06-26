Troops Dismantle ISWAP Roadblock, Rescue 53 Hostages, Recover Eight Vehicles

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have dismantled a roadblock mounted by JAS/ISWAP terrorists along the Buratai–Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, rescuing 53 civilians and recovering eight vehicles during the operation.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, by troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion under Sector 2 of Operation Hadin Kai as part of the military’s sustained offensive against JAS/ISWAP terrorists in the North-east.

According to a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the operation was launched after troops deployed at Dutse Kura detected the terrorists blocking the highway through surveillance cameras.

He said a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) was immediately dispatched to the location and pursued the insurgents towards the Mangari–Dora general area, where troops made contact and engaged them in a firefight, forcing the terrorists to retreat in disarray.

“During the operation, troops rescued 53 civilians held by the insurgents and recovered eight vehicles seized by the terrorists. They subsequently advanced to clear the terrorists’ withdrawal route, dominated the area and conducted further search operations, although no additional contact was established.

All rescued civilians, recovered vehicles and other property were safely evacuated to Buratai town. The rescued civilians are currently undergoing documentation and medical evaluation,” the statement said.

The Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai commended the professionalism and swift response of the troops. It also urged residents across the Joint Operations Area to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely information on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.

The Command added that the general security situation in the area remains calm, with troops maintaining an aggressive operational posture and sustained dominance across the general area.