Final Journey Begins for Dame Obiageri Phoebe Oguzie

Family, friends, former colleagues, political associates, church members, and well-wishers are set to pay their final respects to Dame Obiageri Phoebe Oguzie, KSC, as funeral rites begin for the distinguished educator, public servant, community leader and woman of faith who passed away on May 19, 2026, at the age of 65.

The funeral is expected to draw dignitaries from across the country, including political leaders, government officials, business executives, traditional rulers, clergy, community leaders, and numerous friends and associates of her daughter, Hon. Jennifer Oguzie, who have continued to identify with the family following her passing.

According to a statement signed by Jeff Oguzie on behalf of the family, funeral activities will commence with a Service of Songs on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Aladinma, Owerri, Imo State.

On Saturday, her remains will depart Aladinma Hospital Mortuary, Owerri, for her residence at No. 15 Jeff Oguzie Street, Prefab Housing Estate, Owerri, for a lying-in-state before proceeding to Christ Anglican Church, Emeabiam, Owerri West Local Government Area, where a Requiem Service will be held at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow immediately, while a reception will be held at Comprehensive Secondary School, Emeabiam, Owerri West Local Government Area.

The funeral rites will conclude with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Aladinma, Owerri.

Born on October 1, 1960, Dame Obiageri Oguzie devoted her life to education, public service, community development, and the service of God.

An accomplished scholar, she earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Counselling and Psychology from the University of Wisconsin, USA, after obtaining degrees from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the University of Port Harcourt.

Throughout her distinguished career, she served as Chairman of the Imo State Education Management Board, Principal Officer to the Governor on Secondary Education, and, until her passing, Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Primary Education.

She also served the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Church and her community in various leadership capacities, earning widespread respect for her integrity, humility, compassion and unwavering commitment to service.

The family described her as a woman whose life was defined by faith, scholarship, selfless service, and unconditional love, noting that her greatest legacy lies in the lives she touched, the values she lived by and the family she nurtured.