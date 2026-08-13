Niger Pilgrims Board Set September 20 As Deadline For Payment of 2027 Hajj Deposits

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has set September 20, this year for the payment of deposits by potential 2027 Hajj pilgrims.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Hajia Lubabatu Mohammed Kusherki, in Minna said the deadline followed a similar action taken by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

NAHCONs action, she said, is in line with a decision by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Hajia Kusherki said the Saudi authority has mandated all participating countries to upload the biodata of their intending pilgrims onto the “NUSUK MASAR platform on or before September 20, 2026, based on slots allocated to each country.

According to her, NAHCON has said that Nigeria is expected to upload details of approximately 50,000 intending pilgrim within the stipulated period.

Kusherki said the board warned that failure of intending pilgrims to register and make payment before the deadline could result in the forfeiture of allocated slots for the 2027 pilgrimage.

“The board remains committed to providing all necessary guidance and support to intending pilgrims throughout the registration process,” she stated.

Kusherki urged Intending pilgrims to visit the Niger State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board Office in Minna or designated local government centres for registration and further inquiries.