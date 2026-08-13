Osun Election: Fadaunsi Accuses Adeleke of Importing Violence into Osun East While Ede is Peaceful

Alleges 30 APC members killed within a month

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Femi Fadahunsi, yesterday accused the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, of allegedly importing political violence and terrorism into the senatorial district ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

It would be recalled that Adeleke called for arrest of Fadahunsi over reported incitement against supporters of Accord Party.

Meanwhile, Fadahunsi, who spoke at a press conference in Osogbo yesterday, alleged that more than 40 people had been killed in the district in the last one year, accusing the state government of failing to prevent the violence.

He further alleged that 30 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been killed within the last month, claiming that the violence was designed to intimidate opposition supporters and prevent them from coming out to vote.

According to him, “Adeleke created terrorism from Ede into Osun East, the stronghold of APC, for us to be destabilised, so that people will not go out en masse to cast their votes.”

Fadahunsi, who chronicled several incidents of violence in Ijesa land, alleged that four people were killed while 16 others sustained gunshot injuries during the crisis over the control of local government administration.

He also referred to the violence recorded in Esa-Oke in April 2025, alleging that four people were killed while 12 others sustained gunshot wounds.

He accused unnamed government officials and political allies of being behind some of the incidents, alleging that the violence was connected to political interests in the area.

The senator further alleged that members of the Amotekun Corps killed four of his constituents in Akinlalu, leaving six others critically injured.

He said, “In the last one year, over 40 people were killed in the district unchecked by either the police or the governor.”

Fadahunsi also alleged that some individuals with links to cult groups had been used to perpetrate violence in Ijesa land.

He alleged that four people were killed in Ilesa during the local government control crisis and that several others were wounded.

The senator also referred to the death of a suspected cultist, identified as Rogba, alleging that he had been linked to previous killings before he was killed by a rival cult group.

Fadahunsi said the situation had become particularly worrisome ahead of the August 15 election, alleging that opposition supporters had been targeted.

He claimed that 12 APC members were killed within 24 hours in recent attacks, while several others sustained injuries.

“Go to Wesley Guild, there are corpses everywhere. The former Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, and Remi Omowaiye are in hospital instead of planning for the election,” he said.

He alleged that the violence was aimed at creating fear among voters in Osun East, while claiming that Ede, the governor’s home town, remained peaceful.

“We observed that it is only Osun East that this governor from Ede is terrorising,” he said.

“Adeleke created terrorism from Ede into Osun East, the stronghold of APC for us to be destabilised, so that people will not go out en masse to cast their votes.”

Fadahunsi said he had led a protest to the palace of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland to draw attention to what he described as politically motivated killings in the area.

He urged traditional rulers and security agencies to ensure that voters were not intimidated or prevented from exercising their franchise.

“I want to urge the security agencies to ensure arrest of anyone who may want to prevent our people from coming out en masse,” he said.

The senator also accused the Director-General of the Accord Party campaign council, Senator Oyewumi Iyiola, of intervening in a case involving a suspect allegedly linked to the killing of Remi Abass in Irewole.

He questioned the justification for what he described as selective demands for justice.

“If they want to return to power by force, it is not possible. Let us do our election free and fair, not by introducing terrorism in my district to chase away the people,” Fadahunsi said.

He also dismissed allegations by Governor Adeleke against security agencies and the APC, arguing that such accusations suggested that the governor was apprehensive about the outcome of the election.

“If Governor Adeleke is accusing police, army, APC and others, then he is afraid of losing,” he said.

Fadahunsi urged residents of Osun East to remain resolute and participate in the election, assuring APC supporters that their votes would determine the outcome.

He said the APC governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), would emerge victorious in the election.

“By August 15, when all these have ended, let them be going around to be talking grammar where they feel. The people of Osun State have understood the game that they are devilish and they are ready to reject them. AMBO will win the governorship race,” he said.