UTME Top Scorer Credits Prep50 For Success

The highest-scoring candidate in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Daniella Owoeye, has credited Prep50, alongside disciplined study, concept-based learning and consistent revision, as one of the key resources that contributed to her outstanding score of 372.

Speaking during an interview with Emeka Ejeziem, chief executive officer of Deacons Publishers Limited, publishers of the Prep50 series, Daniella said the study resource played a significant role in helping her prepare effectively for the examination.

She explained that while she began preparing for the UTME around September with past questions, online tutorials and other study materials, her preparation became more structured after she started using Prep50 during the intensive revision period.

According to her, one of the major strengths of Prep50 was its topic-by-topic arrangement, which aligned with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) syllabus and made revision easier.

“The topics were well broken down and summarised before the questions. It prevented me from feeling overwhelmed and helped me identify concepts I had not previously covered,” she said.

Daniella added that the material also enabled her to verify answers where she had doubts, describing it as a useful companion to her teachers, textbooks and online tutorials.

Asked whether she could have achieved the same score without Prep50, the top scorer admitted she was unsure, noting that the resource became one of her major revision tools in the weeks leading to the examination.

“I was using it most of the time during my revision. It really helped me cover hidden concepts and organise my studies,” she said.

Beyond the study material, Daniella attributed her success to understanding concepts instead of memorising answers.

She advised candidates to identify the topics behind examination questions, analyse answer options carefully and avoid falling into common examination traps.

The UTME top scorer also dismissed the belief that candidates must study for 15 hours daily to excel, revealing that she studied for about eight hours a day with emphasis on quality and consistency.

According to her, regular Computer-Based Test (CBT) practice, effective time management and continuous revision were equally important in achieving high scores.

She encouraged candidates to answer easier questions first during the examination, noting that every question carries equal marks.

Daniella further advised prospective candidates not to rely solely on past questions but to combine textbooks, classroom lessons, mock examinations and concept-based learning with structured revision.

She maintained that success in the UTME is not reserved for naturally brilliant students but for those who prepare consistently, identify their weaknesses early and work diligently to improve.

The interview formed part of Deacons Publishers’ effort to highlight the study strategies adopted by the 2026 UTME highest scorer and her experience using Prep50 during her preparation.