Osun: Between Davido’s Threat and Tinubu’s Assurance of Credible Poll

Chris Akinfosile writes on the need for President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the choice of the electorate is not tampered with as voters go to the poll on Saturday, August 15, 2026 to elect a governor for Osun state.

A combustible mix of local political desperation, international pop star clout, historical ghosts, and a White House already scrutinizing Nigerian affairs is converging on Osun State ahead of its next governorship election. At the centre of the storm is a president who, with one stroke of his pen, recently demonstrated the very democratic statesmanship now demanded of him. The question is whether he will resist the fatal temptation to subvert the Osun ballot and, in doing so, shield his own legacy, his nation’s fragile peace and its economic future.

Global music icon, David Adedeji Adeleke, known universally as Davido, has issued a threat that no sitting Nigerian leader can afford to dismiss as celebrity bluster.

The United States citizen and nephew of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has declared he will personally report any attempt to falsify the imminent governorship election results to United States President Donald Trump. Given that President Trump is already directing an expansive probe into security and corruption anomalies inside Nigeria, Davido’s intervention strips away whatever diplomatic insulation Abuja once enjoyed. It places the ballot box under the glare of a superpower whose sanction powers can cripple Nigerian institutions and individuals alike.

The election in question is not a distant abstraction. Political temperatures in Osun are already at fever pitch, and the bloodbath must be avoided since horrific violence will spell widespread danger for all Nigerians without much exception and stands as a blood soaked dress rehearsal for next year general elections, so President Bola Tinubu must now decide whether the ruling party’s ambition is worth the gathering storm.

Governor Adeleke cried foul, claiming the federal government sought to cripple his administration and tilt the electoral field. Then, in a dramatic reversal, President Tinubu’s order for the EFCC to unfreeze the State government accounts, earned him rare praise from opponents who see a president rising above partisan spite to defend constitutional governance.

That moment of grace is what Davido, in his own incendiary way, is now calling on the presidency to replicate in the upcoming governorship election. Speaking via a video message that has since gone viral and was verified by his management, the multiple Grammy nominee stated, “I’m a proud American citizen. If I see one attempt to steal my uncle’s mandate, I will fly to Washington myself and place the evidence on President Trump’s desk. Don’t think I’m joking. Trump is already digging into Nigerian corruption, and I will make sure Osun is Exhibit A.” Davido, who commands a social media following larger than the population of most African nations, has effectively transformed a subnational election into an international flashpoint.

The reason the White House would listen is no secret. Since returning to office, President Trump has authorized multiple interagency reviews targeting transnational corruption and security failures linked to Nigerian officials. The United States House Foreign Affairs Committee recently held hearings examining how funds meant for counterterrorism in the Lake Chad Basin were diverted by politically exposed persons. The State Department has placed several Nigerian politicians on a visa restriction watchlist, while the Treasury Department is tracing assets held in American jurisdictions.

A detailed dossier on electoral malfeasance hand delivered by a superstar citizen would give Washington precisely the kind of high profile case it needs to escalate its sanctions regime. For Nigeria, a country already battling forex crises, soaring inflation and an insatiable need for foreign investment, that outcome would be economically devastating.

Those who dismiss these concerns as idle conjecture need a sobering history lesson. The Nigerian Civil War, which consumed more than three million lives between 1967 and 1970, did not begin with a declaration of secession. It began with electoral fraud and political violence in the old Western Region, the very geography Osun occupies today. The “Wild Wild West” crisis of the mid 1960s saw ballot boxes stuffed, voters intimidated, political thugs armed, and opponents set ablaze in broad daylight. The arson, the murder, the rigging in Ekiti, Ibadan, and Ilesa destroyed all faith in democratic institutions.

When the first coup came in January 1966, the military merely walked through a door the politicians had already kicked open. The chain reaction of counter coups, pogroms and eventual war started in a crucible of electoral impunity. Today’s Osun, with its history of fiercely contested polls and deep political division, is the spiritual heir to that tinderbox.

Nigeria cannot afford a sequel. Already, the country is bleeding from a multiplicity of security crises that have stretched the armed forces to breaking point. Bandits raid villages in Zamfara, terrorists hold territory in the North East, separatist agitations simmer in the South East, and kidnappers operate with impunity on the Abuja-Kaduna highway. Adding a politically ignited conflagration in the South West, a region that serves as the nation’s commercial nerve centre, would be the final straw. Lagos, Nigeria’s economic juggernaut, would not be quarantined from the fallout. A destabilized South West would trigger capital flight, disrupt supply chains and send the already battered naira into a death spiral. The 1967 crisis taught the country that what begins as a regional political feud can, within months, engulf the entire federation.

The run up to the Osun governorship election is already ringing alarm bells. Political rallies have become avenues for violent clashes. Intelligence reports indicate that non state actors, including militia groups from neighbouring states, are being mobilised under the guise of providing electoral security. There are credible fears that federal agencies could be deployed not to protect voters but to sway outcomes. A replay of the local government poll carnage, in which several persons were shot dead and ballot materials were brazenly hijacked, would be catastrophic at the governorship level. If such events occur and Davido activates his promised Washington pipeline, the consequences cascade rapidly.

First, the United States would likely impose targeted sanctions, including visa bans and asset freezes, on individuals identified as electoral violators. These measures would not discriminate between party affiliations; any Nigerian official, from the state resident electoral commissioner to ministers deemed to have orchestrated interference, could be hit. The families of such individuals, many of whom school, bank and own property in America, would find their lives upended overnight.

Second, the amplified international scrutiny would paralyse Nigeria’s diplomatic capacity to negotiate vital economic agreements. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund, already cautious about Nigeria’s fiscal trajectory, would face renewed pressure from Western capitals to attach strict governance benchmarks to any support.

A country that cannot conduct a credible state election cannot credibly ask for debt relief or investment guarantees.

Third, and most dangerously, the security landscape would deteriorate. A perception that the presidency has stolen another South West state after what the opposition describes as controversial outcomes in previous cycles would radicalise a generation of young voters.

Davido’s fan base, numbering millions of largely urban, digitally connected youths, would transform from passive consumers of Afrobeats into an angry, mobilised constituency. Protests may erupt not just in Osun but in Lagos, Ibadan, and the diaspora capitals. In a nation where the #EndSARS movement demonstrated how quickly a local incident can ignite a global conflagration, adding a Trump angle would make any crackdown instantly transnational. The Nigerian military and police, already straining under a global human rights microscope, would find themselves exposed to fresh sanctions and reduced foreign training support.

President Tinubu stands at a crossroads that will define his legacy. As a founding figure of the National Democratic Coalition, he once risked his life fighting military dictatorship precisely to install the democratic order now under threat. His entire political biography is built on the principle that civilian government must be superior to the tyranny of rigged mandates. When he ordered the EFCC to unfreeze the Osun bank accounts, he demonstrated that he possesses the instinct to check overreach by his own appointees. That single decision earned him plaudits from civil society, the international community, and even his fiercest critics. It was the act of a statesman who understands that the office of the president is the custodian of national cohesion, not a party secretariat’s bludgeon.

That same courage is what the Osun governorship election now demands. The President must instruct the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services, and all paramilitary agencies to remain absolutely neutral. The Independent National Electoral Commission must be given the political space to function without the usual pressure to deliver a predetermined winner. Security personnel who collude with political thugs must face exemplary prosecution. State resources, including the army of federal government officials descending on Osun for “official assignments,” must not be converted into a parallel campaign structure. The judiciary, too, must resist the impending temptation to adjudicate electoral disputes through the prism of political loyalty rather than law.

There is no patriotic argument for rigging an election in a democracy already precariously balanced on a knife edge.

The political rewards are fleeting and poisoned. Even if federal might secures the governorship seat today, it would govern a shattered state filled with embittered citizens, international isolation, and an opposition that will never recognise its legitimacy. The economic cost of such a pyrrhic victory would obliterate any gains. Investors who already view Nigeria as a high risk environment need only read a U.S. government sanctions list to retract their commitments. The Nigerian diaspora, a multibillion dollar lifeline through remittances, would face added banking friction as compliance departments tighten rules on transactions linked to politically exposed persons.

The path forward is clear and entirely consistent with the President’s own “Renewed Hope” agenda. Nigeria’s developmental ambition, to lift 100 million citizens out of poverty, to become a $1 trillion economy, to lead the African Continental Free Trade Area, cannot be achieved without political stability.

Political stability, in turn, cannot coexist with electoral banditry. Every stolen mandate shortens the horizon for economic planning. Osun State, with its expanding agricultural potential, its vibrant small and medium enterprise sector, and its strategic position in the South West economic corridor, needs a governor with the untainted mandate to pursue an audacious development agenda. That governor must emerge from a transparent process that, even in defeat, the loser can accept without unleashing chaos.

President Tinubu can author the script for that outcome. He can convene a meeting of all Osun political stakeholders, not to dictate terms but to issue an unambiguous public assurance that Abuja will not be a partner to any electoral crime. He can direct the National Security Adviser to establish a special election security monitoring unit that reports directly to the presidency, bypassing compromised political gatekeepers. He can invite international observers, including the European Union and the African Union, well in advance, and grant them unfettered access. Most powerfully, he can make a national address in which he stakes his personal honour on the integrity of the Osun poll, promising that anyone in his government found interfering will be sacked and prosecuted, no matter their rank.

Such steps would not only neutralise Davido’s Trump threat but turn the election into a showcase of democratic maturity that attracts, rather than repels, foreign partnership. The United States, instead of probing anomalies, would be citing Osun as evidence that Nigeria is finally turning a corner. The Afrobeats industry, led by its most influential son, would transform from potential whistleblower to national cheerleader.

A Plea from History

The dead of the Wild Wild West did not get the chance to plead with their leaders. They were consumed in fire set by political arsonists who believed they could control the blaze. The three million who perished in the civil war that followed never imagined that a regional political feud would morph into a national graveyard. Nigerians alive today, navigating the daily trauma of inflation, insecurity and joblessness, are pleading silently that history not be repeated.

President Tinubu, by ordering the unfreezing of Osun’s bank accounts, has already shown he can hear those pleas. The coming Saturday’s governorship election is his opportunity to prove that Nigeria’s democracy, under his watch, has truly graduated from the primitive era of rigging and violence into a mature system where votes count and mandates are sacred. If he resists the temptation to interfere, he will be remembered as the leader who prioritised nation over party, stability over power, and posterity over expediency. If he falters, the consequences, amplified by a global pop icon and an American president looking for Nigerian scalps, will be too severe for the country to bear.

The safe election way forward is not a secret. It is the application of the same principle that restored Osun’s bank accounts: respect for the rule of law. Let the people choose. Let their will stand. Nigeria’s economic development, its political advancement, and its very survival as a forward looking sovereign nation depend on it.

-Dr Akinfosile writes from Lagos.