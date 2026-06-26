Recognising Excellence: AMTY Names Felix Obika Logistics Person of the Year

Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards has named Mr Felix Okwudili Obika as the Logistics Person of the Year, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s freight forwarding and logistics industry.

Obika, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FEOK Agency Services Limited, has built one of the country’s fast-growing freight forwarding companies, providing clearing, forwarding and supply chain services that facilitate trade and support businesses across multiple sectors of the Nigerian economy.

According to the award organizers, the honour acknowledges his role in strengthening Nigeria’s maritime and logistics ecosystem through efficient freight solutions that have enabled manufacturers, importers, exporters and other businesses to move goods seamlessly.

Since establishing FEOK Agency Services Limited in 2015, Obika has grown the company into a trusted brand in the logistics industry, earning a reputation for professionalism, reliability and customer-focused service.

Beyond logistics, Obika has expanded his entrepreneurial footprint into real estate and technology. He is the founder of FEOK Properties and co-founder of BuildRentSell Limited, a technology-driven real estate marketplace designed to connect developers, investors, realtors and buyers through a transparent digital platform.

A graduate of Geology from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Obika also attended executive development programmes at Lagos Business School and is currently pursuing further studies at University of East London.

The AMTY Awards celebrate Anambra indigenes and other Nigerians whose achievements have made significant contributions to business, public service and national development.