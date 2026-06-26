Nigeria Wins Election Into UN CEDAW

Nigeria has been elected into the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

The announcement was made Friday by Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, who congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Nigerian women on the achievement.

Nigeria secured 123 votes in the election, emerging among the countries elected into the UN women-focused body.

Other countries that won seats include Sri Lanka, which scored the highest with 144 votes, followed by Egypt with 141 votes, Uganda with 140 votes, Mongolia with 136 votes, Canada with 135 votes, Estonia and Azerbaijan with 133 votes each, Cuba with 128 votes, Spain with 125 votes, Mexico with 119 votes and Antigua and Barbuda with 118 votes.

Countries that were not elected include Mozambique, which polled 103 votes; Gabon, 101; South Africa, 73; Burkina Faso, 61; Niger, 58; Benin, 56; Namibia, 55; and Albania, 44 votes.

The CEDAW committee is a United Nations body responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and promoting gender equality worldwide.