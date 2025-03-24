NiMet, GAIN Strengthen Partnership to Improve Nutritional Health

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) are strengthening their partnership to tackle human suffering caused by malnutrition in many communities in Nigeria.

This was the outcome of a strategic meeting by both organisations at a meeting held at NiMet headquarters in Abuja over the weekend

Speaking at the meeting, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike remarked that nutrition begins with soil health and weather has a significant impact on soil health and plant nutrition.

Anosike noted that It’s important that the agency formalise the relationship between NiMet and GAIN so that it can increase its understanding of the relationship between weather, soil health, and nutrition.

He said that NiMet was already downscaling the 2025 seasonal climate predictions in local languages with some of its partners. “Going forward, once NiMet unveils the seasonal climate prediction, both organizations can partner to disseminate to farmers,” Anosike concluded.

Responding, the Country Director of GAIN, Dr. Michael Ojo informed that the mandate of the organization is to tackle human suffering caused by malnutrition.

“We have been working together with NiMet for at least 3 years. NiMet has been a friend and family giving GAIN support not only through weather forecasts but also by providing training to the farmers and extension workers we work with. We appreciate the support and commitment of the able team at NiMet. We are hoping to progress the relationship with NiMet further and include joint research and training to the list of activities,” Ojo said.