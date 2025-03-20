Ibas Resumes Duty as Rivers Sole Administrator

*To meet with stakeholders

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has assumed duty in Government House, Port Harcourt.

President Bola Tinubu had appointed Ibas as sole administrator after he declared a state of emergency in Rivers, and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu; and members of the State Assembly.

Responding to questions from journalists immediately after his first meeting with Head of Service and other managers of the Government House, Ibas thanked the press for their professional duty so far.

Ibas who noted that the State was calm and peaceful, said he was going to meet with stakeholders on how to achieve a sustained peaceful environment while he administers the affairs.

“I want to thank you also for what you have been doing so far. You are all aware I just got here and decided to meet with the Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries and the service commanders. I am going to meet with them to get the formal briefings from all those I met this afternoon.

“I believe it is proper for me thereafter, to have something to say to you all. And I assure you that perhaps later this evening I will be in the right position to address you and on the issues you would want to get now.”

When asked of his experience when he arrived the state, the retired Vice Admiral said “Port Harcourt is my city. Everything appears calm, although I know situation is there, but we will ensure Port Harcourt gets back as it has always been”.