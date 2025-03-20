Flutterwave Partners FIRS  on Digital Tax Payment

Africa’s payments technology company, Flutterwave, has partnered with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to facilitate digital tax collection, reinforcing its role in modernizing Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

This collaboration enables the FIRS to leverage Flutterwave’s secure and seamless payment infrastructure to collect taxes, levies and other statutory payments from businesses and individuals across the country.

Speaking on the development, the CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, highlighted the company’s commitment to driving efficiency through technology.

“At Flutterwave, we are committed to leveraging technology to drive efficiency and economic growth. By making tax payments easier and more transparent, we are helping to digitize government collections and support national development, which is in line with our mission.

“The partnership enhances the tax payment process by offering multiple digital payment options, real-time reporting and tracking, offline tax payment capabilities, and a secure platform that caters to Nigerians both at home and abroad. These innovations align with the FIRS’ broader strategy to modernize government revenue collection and improve taxpayer experience,” he stated.

Also commenting, the Senior Vice-President, Business Development at the company, Olufunmilayo Olaniyi, emphasized deliberate collaboration with public institutions to shape the future of digital payments.

“Working with the public sector is pivotal to shaping the future of digital payments in Nigeria. This underscores our commitment to delivering solutions that serve Nigerians better, foster trust, and drive impactful innovation through strategic collaboration,” she noted.

Flutterwave’s expanding role in Nigeria’s financial landscape extends beyond tax payments. In 2024, the company partnered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to establish a cybercrime research centre, further demonstrating its dedication to financial security and technological advancement.

As one of the leading fintech companies supporting government tax collections, the company continues to pioneer financial technology solutions that streamline operations and drive economic growth across Nigeria and beyond.