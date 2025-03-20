  • Thursday, 20th March, 2025

Flutterwave Partners FIRS  on Digital Tax Payment

Nigeria | 40 minutes ago

Africa’s payments technology company, Flutterwave, has partnered with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to facilitate digital tax collection, reinforcing its role in modernizing Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

This collaboration enables the FIRS to leverage Flutterwave’s secure and seamless payment infrastructure to collect taxes, levies and other statutory payments from businesses and individuals across the country.

Speaking on the development, the CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, highlighted the company’s commitment to driving efficiency through technology. 

“At Flutterwave, we are committed to leveraging technology to drive efficiency and economic growth. By making tax payments easier and more transparent, we are helping to digitize government collections and support national development, which is in line with our mission. 

“The partnership enhances the tax payment process by offering multiple digital payment options, real-time reporting and tracking, offline tax payment capabilities, and a secure platform that caters to Nigerians both at home and abroad. These innovations align with the FIRS’ broader strategy to modernize government revenue collection and improve taxpayer experience,” he stated. 

Also commenting, the Senior Vice-President, Business Development at the company, Olufunmilayo Olaniyi, emphasized deliberate collaboration with public institutions to shape the future of digital payments.

“Working with the public sector is pivotal to shaping the future of digital payments in Nigeria. This underscores our commitment to delivering solutions that serve Nigerians better, foster trust, and drive impactful innovation through strategic collaboration,” she noted.

Flutterwave’s expanding role in Nigeria’s financial landscape extends beyond tax payments. In 2024, the company partnered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to establish a cybercrime research centre, further demonstrating its dedication to financial security and technological advancement.

As one of the leading fintech companies supporting government tax collections, the company continues to pioneer financial technology solutions that streamline operations and drive economic growth across Nigeria and beyond.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.