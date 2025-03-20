Faith-based Professionals Urged to Lead Evolving Church with ‘Divine Wisdom’

Thousands of church leaders, ministers and faith-based professionals from across Africa and beyond recently convened at the Pistis Conference Centre in Lekki, Lagos, for the ninth Exponential Conference.

At the conference organised by the Elevation Church, attendees were urged to guide evolving church with “divine wisdom” under the econference theme ‘Intelligent Fire’.

According to the organizers, the annual conference has solidified its position as a leading platform for ministry empowerment and leadership transformation.

This year’s gathering, which for the first time specifically welcomed business leaders as a core audience segment, featured a diverse lineup of influential speakers.

They included the hosts, Pastors Godman and Bola Akinlabi, alongside former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Paul Cole (USA), Pastor David Abioye, Dr. Sam Adeyemi, Pastor Yemi Davids, Pastor Jerry Eze, Mr. Leke Alder, and Nathaniel Bassey, among other distinguished thought leaders who led various breakout sessions.

The 2025 edition reportedly achieved significant success, drawing over 5,000 participants through in-person attendance, online streaming and virtual engagement.

This successful event sets the stage for the 10th anniversary edition next year, which organizers said will celebrate a decade of empowering leaders and chart a visionary course for the future of ministry.

Attendees also left the conference feeling inspired and better equipped to foster transformation within their respective spheres of influence.

Reflecting on the conference’s impact, the convener, Akinlabi, stated: “As we celebrate a decade of Exponential, we are reminded that the mission of the church is both eternal and evolving. The gospel is timeless, but the strategies we use to communicate it must be dynamic and relevant to contemporary society. This year, we challenged ministers to embrace divine wisdom – ‘Intelligent Fire’ – to influence and transform the world.”

The conference facilitated extensive discussions on crucial topics such as faith-driven business leadership, digital evangelism, church growth strategies, and the impact of faith-based principles in the marketplace.

Key sessions explored areas including ‘How to disciple HNI’s in your church,’ ‘Stewardship of Influence,’ ‘Intelligent Fire’, ‘Digital Discipleship: Nurturing Faith Communities in an Online World’, ‘The Sound of Revival: The Role of Music in End-Time Ministry’, ‘Winning in the Boardroom: Lessons in Influence, Collaboration, and Decision-Making’, ‘Strategy Execution: Your Pathway to Sustained Success’ and ‘Evaluating and Enhancing Your Brand’.

A significant highlight of the conference was a worship experience led by the renowned gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey. His powerful ministrations created an atmosphere of profound worship, spiritual renewal, and divine encounters, leaving a lasting impression on the participants and underscoring the essential role of worship in ministry and leadership.

Looking ahead, organizers have already commenced planning for the 2026 edition billed for February 23rd to 26th, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring that church leaders remain at the forefront of faith-based leadership and ministry innovation.