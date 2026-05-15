Kwara 2027: Group Urges APC Leadership to Consider Youth for Guber Ticket

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A group of young professionals under the aegis of Kwara Youth Advocate (KYA) in Kwara state yesterday called on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to consider youthful candidacy, competence, and grassroots connection in electing the party’s flagbearer for the governorship seat in 2027.

The convener of the group, Comrade Muhammad Abdulwaris Adangba, made this csll in Ilorin while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the forthcoming APC primaries slated for May 23.

He advocated for increased participation and inclusivity of young persons in the political affairs of their state against the old order.

Adangba, who is also a youth advocate, said Nigerian youths must become active participants in shaping the nation’s political landscape.

He added that the governorship ticket of the ruling APC in Kwara state should be considered for youth aspirants.

The group, however, made a case for Captain Ahmad Mahmoud whom they described as “a successful aviator, aircraft maintenance engineer, philanthropist, and the youngest APC governorship aspirant in Kwara state.”

Adangba said the young aviator and aircraft maintenance engineer had distinguished himself as one of the leading governorship aspirants in Kwara state.

He highlighted his contributions to education, youth empowerment, and community development initiatives, as well as social welfare initiatives through his CAM foundation, a non-profit organisation established to support individuals, lift vulnerable communities, and inspire the next generation of Kwara youth.

“When we talked about youth involvement in politics and governance in Kwara state, we must commend our amiable governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for giving young people and women folks the opportunity to serve in his government.

“He is not only giving the stage for young people to serve, but he is also mentoring the youth for a brighter future.

“And that is why we are advocating for a youthful candidacy, competence, exposure, and grassroots connection to be considered in the choice of the APC governorship candidate in Kwara state,” Adangba stated.

Adangba further said the Captain Ahmad Mahmoud foundation has provided “hundreds of scholarships and financial assistance to both secondary school and tertiary institutions students across the sixteen (16) local government areas of Kwara State.”

He added that the foundation’s support also includes the distribution of teaching and learning materials to the schools of special needs across the state, as part of the non-profit organisation’s effort to ensure “every child counts and enhance seamless classroom learning for our younger generation.”

Beyond education and youth empowerment programmes, Adangba said the CAM foundation has organised several skill-acquisition and empowerment training programmes in Kwara Central, providing start-up support for small businesses and creating opportunities for unemployed youths with practical skills.

He also stressed that the foundation’s community development and social welfare initiatives capture “medical assistance and financial aid for widows, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups across the three districts of Kwara state.”

He, meanwhile, praised Captain Ahmad Mahmoud for using his professional offices to support his home state when it mattered, saying as the director of operations at United Airlines, the renowned aviator facilitated the first-ever commencement of United Airlines’ operations in Kwara state.

He expressed optimism that Captain Ahmad Mahmoud would bring the same spirit of service to the political arena if given the opportunity to fly the APC flag as the governorship candidate in the state at the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

He however rallied the support of party leaders and members across the sixteen local government areas for Captain Ahmad’s candidacy at the much-awaited APC primaries.