Katsina Rolls Out N328m Scholarship for 650 Medical Students 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has disbursed N328,123,392.35 for phase 1 of the 2026 Medical Students’ Allowance Scheme for 650 medical students across 33 accredited universities within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

The General Manager of the Katsina State Hospital Services Management Board (KTHSMB), Dr. Muhammad Nazir Shehu, revealed this in a statement signed by the board’s Secretary, Abu Usman.

He said Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has approved the initiative, which reaffirms his government’s commitment to strengthening human capital development in the health sector.

He explained that the allowance, which covers medical students across the 33 universities, is designed to alleviate financial constraints faced by the benefitting students during their academic and professional training.

“This is a strategic investment by the Katsina State Government to build a competent, resilient and service-oriented healthcare workforce capable of meeting the evolving health needs of Katsina State and the nation,” he added.

While vowing to ensure proper management and transparent distribution of the scholarship funds, Shehu said the initiative represents the state government’s deliberate investment in healthcare workforce development.

He further disclosed that the scholarship scheme initiated and implemented by the Radda-led government, targets building professionals capable of addressing Katsina State’s evolving health challenges.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilize the support judiciously and remain committed to academic excellence, adding that additional phases of the medical students’ allowance scheme would be unveiled to cushion the plight of students.

Shehu said: “Students are expected to maintain professionalism and ethical conduct in line with the expectations and vision of the Katsina State Government.”