Bolujoko Drops Governorship Ambition, Backs Salako, Calls for Kwara South Unity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship primaries in Kwara State, a governorship aspirant from Kwara South senatorial district , Hon. George Bolujoko, has officially withdrawn from the 2027 governorship race and declared his support for Dr. Azeez Salako Muyideen Olaniyi.

He therefore urged political stakeholders in the district to unite behind a single candidate.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Monday, signed by Hon. Bolujoko and made available to journalists, he said his decision followed extensive consultations with leaders, stakeholders, and supporters across Kwara South, stressing that the collective interest of the district must take precedence over personal ambition.

“We cannot afford to divide ourselves at a critical moment like this. Kwara South must speak with one voice if we truly want to produce the next governor of Kwara State,” he stated.

Bolujoko explained that his decision was influenced by the recent appeal by the Aro Meta Development Association, which called on aspirants from the district to close ranks and work towards a common political goal ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, the call for unity was both timely and necessary, warning that internal rivalry among aspirants could weaken the district’s chances and hand political advantage to other zones.

The former aspirant also threw his weight behind the power-sharing framework proposed by the association for the equitable distribution of major political offices among the Igbomina, Ibolo, and Ekiti ethnic blocs in Kwara South.

“As an indigene of Ifelodun Local Government Area from the Igbomina bloc, I believe respecting the arrangement is the right thing to do since the governorship position has not been zoned to our bloc,” he said.

Describing the arrangement as fair, just and inclusive, Bolujoko said it would guarantee a sense of belonging for all ethnic blocs within the district.

He further appealed to other governorship aspirants in Kwara South to emulate his sacrifice and rally behind Dr. Salako in order to strengthen the district’s quest for power in 2027.

“The time for contestation within our district is over; the time for consolidation is now. If we continue with internal divisions, we may end up gifting the governorship to another zone on a platter,” he added.

Bolujoko pledged to deploy his political structure and supporters in support of Salako’s aspiration, insisting that the struggle was bigger than individual interests.

“This is about Kwara South first. This is about posterity. History will judge us by the choices we make today,” he declared.