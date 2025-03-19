  • Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

IWD:   emPLE Insurance to Provide Security for Women-owned Businesses

Business | 56 minutes ago

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance underwriter, emPLE Insurance, recently launched a new business protection campaign for Women business owners tagged, “Empower HER,” campaign.

The underwriting firm said the campaign was targeted at providing protection to business women with shops in various markets across the country against the unforeseen.

The initiative according to the underwriting firm aims to provide financial security for women-owned businesses and enterprises, which is vital to sustaining the country’s local markets.

emPLE said the initiative was its special gifts to business women in Nigeria in celebration of this year’s international Women’s Day with the theme, “Accelerate Action.”

With the campaign, emPLE said it was offering free 1-year ShopProtect insurance to female entrepreneurs, ensuring  that their businesses remain protected against unforeseen risks. 

“The policy, ShopProtect is designed for business owners with shops, offering accessible and affordable coverage that guarantees stability in times of uncertainty.

According to emPLE, with  risks like fire and theft posing constant threats, ShopProtect provides a vital safety net, allowing these women to focus on growth confidently. 

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Marketing Officer, emPLE, Labisi Adesokan, emphasised the company’s commitment to empowering women in business:

“Female entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, yet many operate without a safety net. Through the ‘Empower HER’ campaign, we are taking real action to support them because protecting their businesses means protecting their future. ShopProtect is more than insurance; it’s a promise of stability and confidence in the face of uncertainty.”

She said the “Empower HER” campaign underscored emPLE’s commitment to financial inclusion and security, reinforcing its role in supporting small businesses and driving long-term economic resilience.

