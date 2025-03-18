Tinubu Declares State of Emergency, Suspends Gov Fubara, Deputy, Assembly Members for Six Months

.Appoints Vice Admiral Ibokkete Ibas (rtd) as Administrator

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening declared a state of emergency in Rivers State over the crisis rocking both the executive and legislative arms of government in the state.

In a 12-minute national broadcast to the nation, the President said during the six-month period of the state of emergency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and all members of the state House of Assembly will be on suspension.

He said: “By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months”.

President Tinubu also announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as Administrator of the state for the initial six month period.

His words: “In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”

