Africa Prudential Announces 95% PBT Growth in 2024FY

Kayode Tokede

Africa Prudential Plc has announced a Profit Before Tax (PBT) that nearly doubled to N2.81 billion in 2024 financial year, about 95 per cent increase over N1.44 billion declared in 2023 financial year.

The leading share registration and business solutions provider listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) also announced N1.81 billion Profit After Tax (PAT) in 2024, up by 88 per cent from N962.9 million in 2023.

In addition to profit & loss figures, the company declared N5.19 billion gross revenue in 2024, representing an increase of 31.5 per cent from N3.95 billion in 2023, to reflect strong revenue growth and operational efficiency.

Building on its legacy of consistent shareholder rewards, Africa Prudential introduced an interim dividend of 15 kobo per share at half-year 2024.

Investors will now receive a final dividend of 60 kobo per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 75 kobo, a 67per cent increase from the 45 kobo paid in 2023.

In terms of value, shareholders will be sharing about N1.2 billion total dividend payout following an outstanding financial performance in 2024.

The company also achieved significant balance sheet expansion, with total assets at N34.84 billion as of December 31, 2024, a growth of 52per cent from N22.98 billion in 2023.

Speaking on the 2024 financial year results, Managing Director/CEO of Africa Prudential, Catherine Nwosu reaffirmed the company’s commitment to growth and innovation.

She said, “Our 2024 performance is a demonstration of our long-term strategy and adaptability in a dynamic market.

“We have doubled our profitability and continue to prove to our shareholders that we are fully committed to value creation.

“Next year will even be more phenomenal as we are on track to roll out a long line up of innovative products and services developed to enhance service delivery in the capital market.

“We remain dedicated to delivering superior value to our shareholders, expanding our service offerings, and redefining capital market solutions across Africa.”

With a solid earnings trajectory, robust balance sheet, and disciplined financial management, Africa Prudential is well-positioned for sustained profitability, market leadership, and long-term growth.

The company stock price closed March 17, 2025 at N35.1 per share.