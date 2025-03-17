Cuban Minister Visits Nigeria to Strengthen Bilateral TiesMichael Olugbode in Abuja

Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has visited Nigeria to explore avenues for deepening bilateral ties with Nigeria in the areas of healthcare, education, agriculture, science and technology as well as cultural exchange.

A statement yesterday by the acting spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa read: “Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes His Excellency, Mr. Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, on his official visit to Nigeria.

“This visit underscores the strong and cordial bilateral relations between Nigeria and Cuba, which have been nurtured over many decades of mutual respect, solidarity, and cooperation.

“The sterling role played by both countries in the abolition of apartheid and in support of liberation movements as well as the actualization of independence for many African nations is the rallying point for the relations.”

According to the statement, the visiting minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar on Monday (today) to explore avenues for deepening bilateral ties in areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, science and technology, and cultural exchange.

Both nations will also deliberate on enhancing collaboration within multilateral frameworks to address global challenges and promote sustainable development.

Part of the schedule lined up for the visiting Cuban Foreign Minister is the meeting with Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima to deliver a special message from the Government of Cuba. He is also expected to engage in high-level discussions with the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Nigeria and Cuba are members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 plus China. Both countries share similar positions on numerous global issues, particularly on the advancement of global peace and security, new international order and sustainable development.

The statement said the visit of the Cuban foreign minister is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to reinvigorate Nigeria-Cuba relations and to foster greater South-South cooperation.

It noted that Nigeria remains committed to working closely with Cuba to advance shared interests and to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the regions and beyond.