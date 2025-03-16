IWD: LASG Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment through MSME Capacity Building

Esther Oluku

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, has highlighted the significance of women’s empowerment in nation-building as it celebrated this year’s International Women’s Day in Lagos.

This was stated at an event held on Friday, as part of the state-wide International Women’s Day celebrations, with the theme “Accelerate Action, Her Commerce, Her Voice.”

In her address, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Hauwa Adeeyo, stated that the event aligns with the THEMES agenda of the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which seeks to foster a thriving business environment for women.

As part of this year’s celebrations, activities include; equipping women with digital skills, informing participants about key government initiatives supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises, and creating platforms for sharing information on access to funding.

“This initiative aims to provide young women business owners with access to digital tools, financial education, cooperative business opportunities, and strategies for sustainable growth, in line with the global IWD theme ‘For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.

“We are not only celebrating women in business but also ensuring that they have the financial knowledge, digital tools, and cooperative support necessary to scale their ventures, become empowered businesswomen, and strengthen their families, communities, and the state as a whole,” Adeteye explained.

On her part, the Chairperson, of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, Mrs. Rakiah Hassan, stressed that at the core of accelerating action on women’s rights is the need for a multifaceted approach, which includes access to finance, skills development, and networking, designed specifically for the financial and economic liberation of women in society.

Hassan asserted that giving women access to equal opportunities can also be achieved through targeted policy advocacy and the recognition of women’s achievements and contributions to the nation, which would inspire and motivate more women in a positive direction.

Additionally, a facilitator at the event and founder of Freshola Organic, Mrs. Adeola Jimmy-Eboma, charged participants with the importance of leveraging social media to grow their customer base, embracing digital marketing, paying close attention to branding, and improving customer service skills to reach wider audiences and boost sales.