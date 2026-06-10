CEVA Logistics, EFL Africa Launch Joint Venture in Nigeria​

CEVA Logistics, a global leader in 3PL logistics, and EFL Africa, a leading logistics company in Nigeria, announced today the formation of a joint venture in Nigeria—CEVA EFL Limited. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the shared ambition of both companies to expand their footprint and strengthen their presence in key global markets.​

As one of the largest and most dynamic logistics markets in the world, Nigeria serves as a strategic gateway to West Africa. The CEVA EFL joint venture strengthens the combined position of CEVA Logistics and EFL in Nigeria, reinforcing the roles as both players in the West African logistics ecosystem.

Commenting, the Vice President of Finance IMEA at CEVA Logistics, Sylvain Kluba, said:​“This joint venture represents a bold step forward in our commitment to connecting Nigeria and West Africa to the world. By combining CEVA’s global reach and logistics expertise with EFL’s deep local knowledge and infrastructure, the CEVA EFL joint venture is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless and reliable solutions to our customers. Together, we are creating a logistics ecosystem that drives growth and unlocks new opportunities

CEO of EFL, Yemi Adunola, said:​“We are thrilled to partner with CEVA Logistics to launch CEVA EFL. This collaboration underscores our shared vision of transforming logistics in Nigeria and West Africa. By leveraging our combined strengths, we are not only addressing the challenges of this complex market but also creating value for our customers through efficient, integrated and customer-focused solutions. CEVA EFL is a testament to our commitment to driving progress and fostering economic growth in the region.”​